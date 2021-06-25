Recruiting Corner: 2022 Visitors So Far for Alabama Basketball

Alabama basketball has welcomed a slew of top-tier talent to campus since the end of the dead period at the beginning of June.

Alabama football has been busy since the end of the dead period on June 1, adding two new commitments to its 2022 class and seeing numerous elite prospects on campus.

But so has Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide basketball program.

Oats and company are looking to build off of back-to-back nationally ranked recruited classes in his first two years at the Capstone.

Here's a look at some of the prospects Alabama has had in Tuscaloosa this month:

2022 prospects

PG Jaden Bradley (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.)

Bradley is arguably the nation's top point guard and the Charlotte product went on an official visit to the Capstone June 12. So far his other visits have included North Carolina, Arizona and Michigan. On Wednesday, the Tar Heels received a point guard commitment from Seth Trimble, which could end up being good news for Crimson Tide fans regarding Bradley.

SF Brandon Miller (Cane Ridge - Antioch, Tenn.)

Miller was in town last week and set to visit Kentucky this weekend. It should be noted that the 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward's dad, Darrell, played football at Alabama in the early 1990s. Along with the Crimson Tide and Wildcats, Tennessee and Auburn are some of the toughest competition for Miller's services at this current time.

SG Nick Smith (Sylvan Hills - Sherwood, Ark.)

Smith was one of the first prospects on campus when in-person recruiting opened back up over three weeks ago. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound two-guard has a commitment date set for Nov. 20 and has already taken official visits to Georgetown, Kansas and Auburn this summer with Oklahoma and Arkansas on deck in the fall.

PF Kaleb Banks (Fayette County - Fayetteville, Ga.)

Like Smith, Banks was on campus earlier in the month and even Oats dropped in to check out one of his games with Fayette County on Friday. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward has also visited Indiana and Georgia Tech this summer.

SG Rodney Rice (DeMatha Catholic - Clinton, Md.)

Rice and Alabama have been connected for quite some time during his recruitment and he was able to take an official visit to Tuscaloosa on June 8. Just days ago, he wrapped up a trip to Louisville, where the Cardinals gained a lot of steam in the race for his services.

SF Solomon Washington (Carver. G W. High - New Orleans, La.)

Washington might be one of the more underrated prospects in the 2022 cycle but his 6-foot-6 size and shot-making ability could make him a good fit for Oats in Tuscaloosa. He was on campus on Tuesday for a visit alongside another 2022 small forward in Kimani Hamilton.

PG JJ Starling (La Lumiere - Baldwinsville, NY.)

Starling is currently on a visit to Syracuse but a trip to Alabama is scheduled for early July per Andrew Slater. The talented 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard recently picked up an offer from Duke, who could factor into the mix later.

Other names of interest from the 2022 cycle that have been on campus include guard Jermahri Hill and forward Malique Ewin.