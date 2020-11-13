Recruiting Corner: Alabama Commits Take Center Stage in Various Playoff Matchups

It's that time of year for prep football across the country.

State playoffs have arrived for various states with many University of Alabama commits in the 2021 recruiting involved.

Let's start with the state of Alabama where cornerback Ga'Quincy McKinstry will lead Pinson Valley High School against Shades Valley in the second round of the 6A AHSAA playoffs.

McKinstry and company won this year's previous meeting with the Mounties, 31-21, and if all goes as planned, the Indians should advance to the third round on Friday night.

In the first round, 'Kool-Aid' showed off every bit of his athleticism, when caught five passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns and adding an 85-yard pick six in a 45-0 shutout over Arab.

Staying in the 6A bracket in Alabama, defensive tackle Anquin Barnes and Lee will be taking on Saraland. Last week, he recorded four tackles in a narrow 23-21 win over Pelham.

In the 4A classification, linebacker Deontae Lawson, who is also used as a running back at times, and Mobile Christian meet American Christian Academy and Georgia commit Kamari Lassiter in a matchup between private-school powerhouses.

Lawson has shined all season, including last week when he tallied 10 tackles, an interception, and rushed eight times for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Knights' 17-14 win against Cherokee County.

Two future Crimson Tide wideouts, Agiye Hall and Christian Leary, lead their respective schools into the first week of the playoffs in Florida.

Bloomingdale won its regular season finale against Newsome, 38-10, in large part to Hall, who caught nine passes for 152 yards and two scores.

Next up for Hall is Plant City.

Meanwhile, Leary closed out his regular season in style, carrying the rock two times for 58 yards and three receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown in a 37-20 win for Edgewater over Boone.

The first test for Leary in the postseason will be Forest.

Lastly, cornerback Devonta Smith and his La Salle Lancers are one win away from appearing in Ohio's state championship game. The team standing in their way Friday is Washington.

Smith recorded two tackles, broke up one pass, while catching two passes for 48 yards in the quarterfinal win over Winston Woods last week.

BamaCentral's Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.