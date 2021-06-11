Recruiting Corner: Alabama Enters Mix for 2022 DL After Unofficial Visit

A look at what you might have missed on the recruiting trail this weekend involving the Crimson Tide including Nick Saban offering the son of a MMA legend and reaction from Matayo Uiagalelei's visit

It's not everyday that a rising ninth grader gets his dream offer from Alabama but that's exactly what happened with 2025 signal caller Davi Belfort.

Belfort camped in Tuscaloosa earlier this week and performed well enough to receive a scholarship offer from coach Nick Saban.

Alabama is only the third reported offer so far with Florida Atlantic and Arizona State being the other two. The West Palm Beach, Fla. standout is likely set for a national recruitment over the next couple of cycles due to high ceiling, but also the fact that he is the son of MMA legend Victor Belfort.

Could Alabama land a Uiagalelei?

2023 edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, the younger brother of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, also camped in at the Capstone this week. The visit left his father, Dave, with some high praise for Saban.

"I’m not going to lie, and I’m just being honest, after my meeting with Nick Saban, I can honestly see Matayo suiting up for Alabama," Dave tweeted. "It’s something about a father recognizing and respecting another fathers hard work and love for their kids. Nick Saban gets it, some coaches don’t."

The St. John Bosco High School standout has held an offer from the Crimson Tide since the winter of 2019 and is already one of the top overall players in his class. As only a rising junior, Matayo is listed at 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds.

Alabama enters the mix for 2022 DL

2022 defensive lineman Chris McClellan worked out for Saban and the rest of the Crimson Tide coaching staff on Wednesday, which resulted in the Oklahoma product picking up a scholarship offer.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder is also being heavily recruited by the likes of Florida, Ohio State, USC, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia, and a slew of other Power Five schools. McClellan is expected to return to Tuscaloosa in the fall for an official visit.