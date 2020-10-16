Recruiting Corner: Alabama Hoops Target to Announce This Weekend, Tunmise Adeleye Names Top Three

JUCO standout Langston Wilson is set to come off the board this weekend, Sunday to be exact.

Wilson has a final 10 schools consisting of the University of Alabama, South Carolina, Memphis, Alcorn State, Texas A & M, Ole Miss, Penn State, Cal-State Bakersfield, Oregon, and Iona.

Last year at Georgia Highlands College, the 6-foot-9, 200 pound forward played in 32 games and averaged 10. 1 points and 7.6 rebounds a game, while shooting 54 percent from the field. He also blocked one shot per contest as well.

His size, athleticism, and ability to defend and stretch the floor make him a coveted prospect for Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats and company. Wilson is also really raw and has only been playing competitive basketball for a couple years now due to a medical condition that cost him a high school career.

Despite those obstacles, the Pennsylvania native is one of the highest rated junior college prospects in the 2021 cycle. Could he be the next piece to the newest Crimson Tide group that already includes JD Davison and Jusuan Holt?

Over on the gridiron, 2021 defensive end Tunmise Adeleye officially announced his final three schools which included Alabama, Florida, and Texas A & M, to no surprise.

Crimson Tide assistant Jeff Banks is his area recruiter and current 2021 commit, quarterback Jalen Milroe, is close friends with Adeleye and that bodes well for Alabama, but this is a battle this is going to come down to the wire.

A final decision is expected on Early Signing Day for the Sports Illustrated All-American candidate and Alabama is looking to continue adding pieces on the defensive line, so Adeleye would be a nice piece to the Crimson Tide's run at the No. 1 class this cycle.

Here is how SIAA evaluates the native Texan:

"At this point, Adeleye doesn’t project as a sack artist, however, he has the athleticism and point-of-attack strength to play as a strong-side 3-4 outside linebacker or defensive end. As he develops as a pass-rusher, his value and contributions to a college defense will mostly be as a run-defender. Depending on his physical progress, he could grow into best being a defensive end/5-technique in a 3-4 scheme."

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.