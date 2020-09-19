Recruiting Corner: Alabama Lands in Top Three for Elite 2021 Safety, Latest on 2021 LB Xavian Sorey

Stop me if you have heard this before, but the University of Alabama is in the mix for another talented prospect out of the state of Louisiana.

On Thursday evening, 2021 safety, Lafayette Christian standout Sage Ryan announced his final three schools of the Crimson Tide, Clemson, and the home-state LSU Tigers.

"Everything is so organized," Ryan told BamaCentral of why he likes Alabama earlier this year. "It is not just about football. They set you up for life after football. Even if you do not make it to the NFL, you are still going to be successful. The way they care about players. It is not all about winning championships which they do, but the players are the main priority."

Ryan has ties to LSU with his cousin, Kevin Faulk, who is the Tigers' running back coach.

Currently, Alabama has four defensive back commits with fellow Louisiana native Kaine Williams, Kadarius Calloway, Khyree Jackson, and Devonta Smith.

Last night also saw three 2021 Crimson Tide pledges go head-to-head in the state of Florida when IMG Academy took on Edgewater.

Wide receiver Jacorey Brooks, offensive tackle JC Latham, and the rest of the Ascenders routed wideout Christian Leary and the Eagles, 48-7.

The 6-foot-3 Brooks had himself a night, grabbing two touchdowns, showing off why he is a Sports Illustrated All-American Preseason 99 member.

Latham, who is SIAA's No. 2 ranked offensive tackle, anchored the Ascenders' offensive line to a total of 253 rushing yards and 149 passing yards.

After the game IMG standout, 2021 LB Xavian Sorey talked with SIAA about what's new with his recruitment and where Alabama stands. The 6-foot-3, 214 pound linebacker is down to the Crimson Tide, Florida, LSU, Georgia, and Auburn.

"I'm going to wait until Signing Day, that was the plan," Sorey said. "I do not know if I'm going to do it at the All-American Game or not because the visits got pushed back. So, just going to wait."

Here is what Sorey had to say about the Crimson Tide and its coaching staff:

"I talk to Coach Sal [Sunseri], Coach [Charles] Kelly, and Coach [Nick] Saban," Sorey said. "They tell me how they are going to use me all over the field in multiple positions. Me and Coach Sal have a close relationship, too, because he gave me my first scholarship when he was at Florida."

