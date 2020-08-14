Recruiting Corner: Alabama Misses Out on Receiver, But Huge Weekend Could Be in Store

In case you missed it earlier on Friday morning, four-star wide receiver, Sports Illustrated All-American candidate Malcolm Johnson Jr. verbally committed to Auburn over Alabama, LSU, Florida, and Georgia.

He also announced that he will be re-classifying into the 2020 recruiting class, so that more than likely played a role in the speedy wide out choosing the Tigers over the Crimson Tide.

With three pass catchers already on board in 2021 (Agiye Hall, Christian Leary, and Jacorey Brooks), the Crimson Tide coaching staff will look to add at least one more receiver to complete, what some are calling, the best group at that position in the country.

Brian Thomas Jr. is the next target to keep an eye on as Alabama continues to battle it out with LSU to land this Bayou State product.

High school football in the state of Alabama is slated to start games next week. So, be on the lookout for Bama Central contributor Cary Clark's Friday Night Lights pieces each week to see how the Crimson Tide's top in-state targets perform.

As a reminder for fans, 2021 four-star defensive end Monkell Goodwine and top JUCO corner Khyree Jackson will both announce their college decisions on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Along with the Crimson Tide, Kentucky, Arizona State, Texas A & M, and Clemson are all involved for Goodwine, the SI All-American candidate, who hails from National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Md.

His announcement is slated for 2:30 p.m (CT).

Jackson, the 6-foot-3, rangy defensive back will decide on Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, or Oregon. The East Mississippi Community College star is expected to make his commitment public at 6 p.m (CT).

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.