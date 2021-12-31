Recruiting Corner: Another Elite Wide Receiver Has Crimson Tide Among Top Schools

A top 2023 wide receiver has Alabama near the top of his list and nine 2022 Crimson Tide signees are in Orlando gearing up for the Under Armour All-American Game

With the 2022 recruiting cycle nearly over, now is the time to turn your attention to the 2023 class, and Alabama is yet again in the mix for another elite wide receiver.

Earlier this week, Johnny Cook II, a Desoto, Tex. standout, announced a top seven that included the Crimson Tide, Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Clemson, Ohio State and LSU, Cook, who is listed at 6-foot and 170 pounds, finished his junior season with 38 receptions for 806 yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 games.

Cook visited Tuscaloosa back in the summer and spent time with Coach Nick Saban, assistant coach Holmon Wiggins and quarterback Bryce Young.

"And the big one visit was Alabama," Cook previously told Sports Illustrated All-American. "That was big, you know Alabama is Alabama regardless of what happens."

Alabama signees in Orlando

Nine 2022 signees for the Crimson Tide are in Orlando this week preparing for the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game, which is slated for Jan. 2 at 1 p.m (CT) on ESPN.

Cornerback Trequon Fegans, wide receivers Shazz Preston and Aaron Anderson, offensive lineman Tyler Booker, linebackers Jihaad Campbell, Shawn Murphy, and Jeremiah Alexander, running back Emmanuel Henderson and defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis are the ones showcasing their talent in the Sunshine State going up against some of the nation's best.

Here are some of the highlights:

Following the event, Booker, Alexander, Oatis, Campbell, Murphy and Fegans will be enrolling early at the Capstone, while Henderson, Preston and Anderson will arrive later in the summer.