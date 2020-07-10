Bama Central
Recruiting Corner: Damon Payne Announces Commitment Date, Plus a Look at 2021 DB Targets

Tyler Martin

One of the University of Alabama's biggest targets during this 2021 cycle has been five-star defensive tackle Damon Payne. Now, he has announced a date for when he will publicly commit to a school of his choosing. 

July 26th. 

The Crimson Tide is, of course, a major factor here along with Kentucky, Arizona State, and USC. Alabama assistant Charles Huff has been the main recruiter for the Belleville, Mich. native. Nick Saban has also developed a strong relationship with him, as well.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Payne is the No. 18 overall prospect in the nation, No. 1 defensive tackle, and No. 1 player in the Wolverine State. The 6-foot-3, 300 pound prospect has elite hand skills to create a formidable interior pass rush and possesses great strength and pursuit ability to chase down ball carriers. 

When three-star athlete Kadarius Calloway announced his public commitment to the Crimson Tide late Wednesday night, fans began to wonder how this would affect the defensive back room for the recruiting class of 2021. 

Calloway, who plays receiver, corner, and safety, caught 42 passes for 974 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense to go along with 50 tackles, 11 interceptions, seven pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries at Philadelphia (Miss.) High School in 2019. 

The ball skills, speed, good hips, fluidity are all there. Fans will more than likely see a bump in his stock the next time new rankings are released.

Alabama is still heavily in play for five-star corners Jason Marshall, Ga'Quincy McKinstry, and four-star safety Terrion Arnold. With already having four-star safety Kaine Williams and three-star corner Devonta Smith on board, the position group could be one of the strongest for the Crimson Tide in recent memory.

BamaCentral's Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

I'm just sit here quietly chuckling at those who were worried about Saban's 2021 class earlier this year.

