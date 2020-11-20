Recruiting Corner: JD Davison's Senior Season Off to Blazing Start Plus 2023 Football Offers

University of Alabama 2021 signee, elite point guard JD Davison has lit it up over his first two games of his senior season at Calhoun High School.

In his season opener, he dropped 57 points, 11 rebounds, five steals, four blocks, and two assists. Then in game No. 2, he scored 45 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists.

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats discussed his jaw-dropping ability on a teleconference Thursday.

“He is putting on a highlight show through his first two games and I think he’s gonna put on a highlight show next year as a freshman here at Alabama, as well," Oats said. “I don’t think there’s another player at any position that’s as athletic as him, to be honest with you. Even the block in his last game, his head was at the rim. We had him on campus last summer going into his junior year. We tested him out over a year ago with a 44-inch vertical, and shoot, it might’ve gotten better than that since then.

“He’s really, really athletic and his skill level’s gotten — he was pretty skilled back a year ago, but his skill level’s gotten even better. He’s been in the gym a lot. He’s playing at a really high level right now, and we’re gonna need him to step in and be big for us with the guys we’re losing.

"I think he’s playing great basketball. Keeping the best player in the state of Alabama in state, coming to the University of Alabama was a huge priority for us."

Oats later discussed how Davison game reminds him of NBA star Russell Westbrook with how he attacks the rim and can get downhill pretty quick.

"I think Russell Westbrook," Oats said. "That's a pretty good comparison. He's so athletic so when you start comparing him you need to compare him to one of the better athletes in the game. I do think he shoots it a little better when they were at the same age. He's got such a high upside."

Xavian Sorey announcement date plus recent 2023 football offers

Alabama football target, 2021 linebacker Xavian Sorey announced that he will be making his college decision public on Dec. 16, the first day of the Early Signing Period.

The IMG Academy product is down to the Crimson Tide, Florida, and Georgia.

With him coming off the board next month, 2021 defensive back Terrion Arnold could be next as the two have hinted playing together at the next level.

Arnold will be in Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl next week. With the recruiting dead period extended until April, recruits have to use the scarce opportunities to see campuses in person even though they cannot do it officially.

This week, the Crimson Tide coaching staff handed out an offer to 2023 wide receiver Makai Lemon, who is a Los Angeles, Calif. native. Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is the one who extended that opportunity to him.

2023 cornerback Makari Vickers also received an offer from Alabama. The talented Florida defender got the good news from assistant Charles Kelly.

It's interesting to note that Vickers comes from John Paul II Catholic in Tallahassee where Arnold is currently a senior at. He is listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds.

BamaCentral's Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.