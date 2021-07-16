Recruiting Corner: Key 2022 Wide Receiver Targets for Alabama

A couple of in-state prospects highlight the list of names to look out for in the class of 2022.

With seven wide receivers taken in the first round since 2011, including four in the last two years (Henry Ruggs III, Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith), it is clear that Alabama has been able to attract some of the top talent at the position under head coach Nick Saban.

Things are no different as Alabama looks toward collecting some of the best wide receivers in the country in the 2022 recruiting class to step up and help replace the production of those first round draft picks.

Here are some names to keep an eye on in the wide receiver class for 2022.

Barion Brown (Pearl-Cohn- Nashville, Tenn.)

Brown has held an offer from the Crimson Tide since January and made his official visit to Tuscaloosa on June 4 and a decision is expected sometime in August.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver from Tennessee also took an official visit to TCU on June 18. Outside of the Tide and Horned Frogs, his other finalists include Georgia, LSU, Arizona State, Tennessee, Penn State, Oregon, Kentucky and Florida State.

Shazz Preston (St. James- St. James, La.)

Preston has been recruited by Pete Golding since he first got an offer back in April 2020. He could join recent Heisman trophy winner DeVonta Smith as Louisiana receivers to come play for the Crimson Tide.

The 6-foot pass catcher told BamaCentral that Smith is actually the one who introduced him to the Alabama staff.

“I am really close to Devonta,” Preston said. “I have known him since he was in high school. Our families are close. He was actually telling the Alabama staff about me.”

Preston took an unofficial visit to Alabama in late June and is also considering schools like Texas, LSU, USC and Georgia.

Kobe Prentice (Calera- Calera, Ala.)

An in-state receiver prospect, Prentice committed to Maryland back in June. However, he received an offer from Alabama in July. Prentice told BamaCentral that when Alabama coach Freddie Roach called to give him the offer, it was a dream come true.

"Coach Saban said I could ball," Prentice said. "When I first met with him, he hadn't watched my tape yet but the second time he did and I guess that's when they decided to offer me. He said I was pretty fast and that I can roll. He is a very straight-forward guy."

Prentice de-committed from Maryland on Tuesday and should be on the radar for Alabama fans.

Evan Stewart (Liberty- Frisco, Texas)

He is one of the highest rated wide receivers in the class of 2022. The Texas prospect has already made official visits to Florida and Texas and will likely add Alabama and LSU to that list.

Stewart's explosiveness and athleticism have also made him one of the top recruits in track and field for 2022.

Omari Kelly (Hewitt-Trussville- Trussville, Ala.)

The 6-foot-2 receiver could join a slew of former Hewitt-Trussville Huskies on the Alabama football roster including Malachi Moore, Pierce Quick, Paul Tyson.

Kelly told Bama Central back in February that both Moore and Quick are helping him through his recruitment process with Alabama.

"Pierce is really trying to recruit me for real," Kelly said. "Me and Malachi, I just be asking him questions about what's like there. He tells me that it is hard work but it's also a lot of fun. We are very close."