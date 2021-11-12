Recruiting Corner: Linebacker/Defensive Line Still Points of Emphasis in Alabama Football's 2022 Class

A look at the linebacker and defensive line positions for the Crimson Tide's 2022 recruiting class one month away from Early National Signing Day

Alabama football's 2022 recruiting class got stronger in the trenches this week with the commitment of Canada's top prospect, 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings.

Hastings marked the 19th commitment in the Crimson Tide's top-ranked class and third on the defensive line joining Jahiem Oatis and Walter Bob Jr.

However, as Early National Signing Day approaches next month, there is still an emphasis on defensive linemen and linebackers for Alabama's 2022 group.

Three linebackers are currently committed to the Crimson Tide in Jeremiah Alexander, Shawn Murphy and Robert Woodyard.

Here is a look at some of the remaining targets at those positions:

DL Khurtiss Perry (Pike Road - Montgomery, Ala.)

Alabama has had no trouble pulling the elite talent out of the Montgomery, Ala. area in recent memory. However, Perry's recruiting appears to be coming down to an Iron Bowl battle between the Crimson Tide and Auburn with Texas also being heavily involved. Coach Nick Saban and company have recruited the Pike Road standout for a long time now and put itself in great position to land the 6-foot-3, 270-pound monster.

LB Shemar James (Faith Academy - Mobile, Ala.)

It's been three weeks now since James decommitted from the Florida Gators and the programs that are gaining steam in his recruitment are Alabama and Georgia. After unofficially visiting Tuscaloosa for the LSU game last weekend, James is visiting Florida State this weekend for the Seminoles' meeting with Miami.

LB Marvin Jones Jr. (American Heritage - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)

The 6-foot-4, 250 pound edge rusher took an official visit to Tuscaloosa last weekend with teammate and fellow Alabama target, defensive back Earl Little Jr. Both are NFL legacy prospects that hail from the same high school as former Alabama star Patrick Surtain II and freshman linebacker Dallas Turner. Florida State, Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State appear to be the biggest threats to the Crimson Tide for Jones' services.

DL Anthony Lucas (Chaparral - Scottsdale, Az.)

Lucas took his official visit to Alabama back in summer but he was back in town for an unofficial last weekend for one of the last trips of his recruitment. "Coming in, I thought Alabama was more of a factory," Lucas told BamaCentral previously. "Just get stuff done and that's it. But it was more than what I expected. It was something that I could maybe see myself being a part of. It was a really good visit." Texas A&M could be the trendy pick for the 6-foot-4, 280-pound playmaker but he very well could be a wild card in the Crimson Tide's class.

Others in the mix: Linebacker Enai White is still mulling over his final three schools, Alabama, Texas A&M and Georgia with the Aggies leading in the clubhouse. Linebacker Shemar Stewart is another target who Texas A&M is leading for as well. Defensive lineman Chris McClellan was in Tuscaloosa last month, however Florida has the momentum in his recruitment.