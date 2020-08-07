Recruiting Corner: Three Burning Questions Still Remaining for Alabama's 2021 Class

At 16 verbal commitments, the University of Alabama's 2021 football recruiting class is in outstanding shape amidst a pandemic, one of the best in the nation, and coming off, maybe, the best one-month stretch during coach Nick Saban's time in Tuscaloosa.

Positions of need, like wide receiver and offensive line, have been addressed and added with elite talent like five-star prospects Jacorey Brooks, Tommy Brockermeyer, and JC Latham, all of whom are Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Yet, there are a few questions still remaining for this Crimson Tide bunch as we continuing rolling into the middle of August.

What happens in the defensive backfield?

Alabama currently has three-star cornerback Devonta Smith in its class and four-star safety Kaine Williams, along with three-star athlete Kadarius Calloway, who projects to play safety.

The two biggest uncommitted prospects in the country at the corner position are five-stars, Jason Marshall Jr. and Ga'Quincy McKinstry, and the Crimson Tide is heavily in the mix for both.

Miami has been a school trending recently for Marshall, the Sunshine State product and it is down to the Crimson Tide, Auburn, and LSU for McKinstry.

Being able to think Alabama secures both of their commitments might seem unlikely, but landing one of these skilled athletes is top priority for the Crimson Tide staff and it is one of the more intriguing storylines of this cycle.

If either, Marshall or McKinstry, suit up for Alabama on Saturdays, they both provide star power and instant impact ability that make them future NFL prospects.

Another key target of interest is JUCO corner Khyree Jackson, who will be announcing on Aug. 15 between Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, and Oregon.

Will Alabama sign a quarterback and who will it be?

Florida State commit Luke Altmyer and Texas commit Jalen Milroe continue to be the main two signal callers the Crimson Tide is after.

But what happens if they stay the course with the current teams they have pledged?

The national high school football landscape has changed due to COVID-19 and we have seen some players from states who decided not to play in the fall leave and go to other states to play their seniors seasons.

One interesting name to watch is USC commit Jake Garcia. He recently left the state of California for Valdosta High School in Georgia.

He pledged to Trojans last fall, and since then, the program has picked up another quarterback commitment in Miller Moss.

Could the Crimson Tide circle back around to Garcia, a guy it was after before he landed with the Trojans, after he plays his final prep season in the South?

Who will fill the next spot on the Crimson Tide's offensive line?

The Great Wall of Bama is what the Crimson Tide's 2021 o-line group has been called by four-star center James Brockermeyer and he is not wrong.

Latham, the Brockermeyer twins, and Terrence Ferguson make for the country's best recruiting haul at the position to this point and the Alabama staff would like to add at least one more to it.

Three-star tackle William Parker, who hails from the Nashville area, is making his decision public on Sept. 4 and the Crimson Tide is heavily involved.

Alabama will have to fend off Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, and Louisville for the 6-foot-5, 325 pound lineman's services.

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.