Recruiting Corner: Visitors Galore in Tuscaloosa for Tennessee Matchup

Check out who will be in town this weekend as the Crimson Tide and Volunteers meet on the gridiron at 6 p.m (CT) inside Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama football got back on track last week in Starkville with a resounding 49-9 victory over Mississippi State following an upset loss to Texas A&M the week prior.

On Monday, the Crimson Tide picked up another victory landing a verbal commitment in Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) defensive back Tre'Quon Fegans after he de-committed from Miami.

Fegans made up the 17th commitment for Nick Saban and company in the 2022 class and the sixth from the state of Alabama. The Crimson Tide also received good news when, longtime-target and Mobile product, linebacker Shemar James backed off his pledge to the Florida Gators.

James is visiting Tuscaloosa this weekend. Could he become the seventh in-state commit? His commitment could put Alabama over Penn State for the top spot in Sports Illustrated All-American's recruiting rankings.

Meanwhile, Montgomery area standout Khurtiss Perry released a top five last week that included Alabama, Auburn, UCF, Clemson and Texas.

Here is at a look at who will be at the Capstone this weekend as No. 5 Alabama is set to take on Tennessee at 6 p.m (CT) inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night:

2022 prospects

QB Ty Simpson (Alabama commit)

DE Jeremiah Alexander (Alabama commit)

RB Emmanuel Henderson (Alabama commit)

WR Kobe Prentice (Alabama commit)

DB Antonio Kite (Alabama commit)

DB Tre'Quon Fegas (Alabama commit)

WR/TE Amari Niblack (Alabama commit) - official visit

DL Chris McClellan - official visit

WR Chris Marshall - official visit

DL Isaiah Hastings - official visit

OL Kiyaunta Goodwin (Kentucky commit) - official visit

LB Shemar James (recent Florida de-commit)

2023 prospects

DB Tony Mitchell

DL Peter Woods

WR Karmello English

DL Qua Russaw

DL Lebbeus Overton

QB Marcel Reed

DL Tomarrion Parker

OL Ayden Busell

RB Christian Burnette

OL Vysen Lang

WR Bryson Rodgers