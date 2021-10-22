    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Recruiting Corner: Visitors Galore in Tuscaloosa for Tennessee Matchup

    Check out who will be in town this weekend as the Crimson Tide and Volunteers meet on the gridiron at 6 p.m (CT) inside Bryant-Denny Stadium
    Author:

    Alabama football got back on track last week in Starkville with a resounding 49-9 victory over Mississippi State following an upset loss to Texas A&M the week prior. 

    On Monday, the Crimson Tide picked up another victory landing a verbal commitment in Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) defensive back Tre'Quon Fegans after he de-committed from Miami. 

    Fegans made up the 17th commitment for Nick Saban and company in the 2022 class and the sixth from the state of Alabama. The Crimson Tide also received good news when, longtime-target and Mobile product, linebacker Shemar James backed off his pledge to the Florida Gators.

    James is visiting Tuscaloosa this weekend. Could he become the seventh in-state commit? His commitment could put Alabama over Penn State for the top spot in Sports Illustrated All-American's recruiting rankings.

    Meanwhile, Montgomery area standout Khurtiss Perry released a top five last week that included Alabama, Auburn, UCF, Clemson and Texas. 

    Here is at a look at who will be at the Capstone this weekend as No. 5 Alabama is set to take on Tennessee at 6 p.m (CT) inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night:

    2022 prospects 

    • QB Ty Simpson (Alabama commit)
    • DE Jeremiah Alexander (Alabama commit)
    • RB Emmanuel Henderson (Alabama commit)
    • WR Kobe Prentice (Alabama commit)
    • DB Antonio Kite (Alabama commit)
    • DB Tre'Quon Fegas (Alabama commit)
    • WR/TE Amari Niblack (Alabama commit) - official visit
    • DL Chris McClellan - official visit
    • WR Chris Marshall - official visit
    • DL Isaiah Hastings - official visit
    • OL Kiyaunta Goodwin (Kentucky commit) - official visit
    • LB Shemar James (recent Florida de-commit)

    2023 prospects

    • DB Tony Mitchell
    • DL Peter Woods
    • WR Karmello English
    • DL Qua Russaw
    • DL Lebbeus Overton
    • QB Marcel Reed
    • DL Tomarrion Parker
    • OL Ayden Busell
    • RB Christian Burnette
    • OL Vysen Lang
    • WR Bryson Rodgers
    • DL James Smith

    shemar
    Recruiting

    Recruiting Corner: Visitors Galore in Tuscaloosa for Tennessee Matchup

    1 minute ago
    John Metchie III at Tennessee
    All Things Bama

    All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Tennessee with Volunteer Country

    3 hours ago
    Cameron Latu
    All Things Bama

    All Things CW: Home Cooking May Help With What Ails Alabama Offense, Drops

    6 hours ago
    Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Mr. Smith Was Out Front

    7 hours ago
    Jonathan Allen, Dalvin Tomlinson, Texas A&M game program, Oct. 22, 2016
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, October 22, 2021

    14 hours ago
    Football
    ASWA

    Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 10

    15 hours ago
    Riley Tanner, Alabama soccer
    All Things Bama

    Riley Tanner Leads Alabama Soccer Past Kentucky on Senior Night, 2-1

    16 hours ago
    Nick Saban, Alabama practice, October 18, 2021
    All Things Bama

    "The Box": Nick Saban Discusses Player Discipline and Doing the Right Thing

    17 hours ago