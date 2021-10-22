Recruiting Corner: Visitors Galore in Tuscaloosa for Tennessee Matchup
Alabama football got back on track last week in Starkville with a resounding 49-9 victory over Mississippi State following an upset loss to Texas A&M the week prior.
On Monday, the Crimson Tide picked up another victory landing a verbal commitment in Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) defensive back Tre'Quon Fegans after he de-committed from Miami.
Fegans made up the 17th commitment for Nick Saban and company in the 2022 class and the sixth from the state of Alabama. The Crimson Tide also received good news when, longtime-target and Mobile product, linebacker Shemar James backed off his pledge to the Florida Gators.
James is visiting Tuscaloosa this weekend. Could he become the seventh in-state commit? His commitment could put Alabama over Penn State for the top spot in Sports Illustrated All-American's recruiting rankings.
Meanwhile, Montgomery area standout Khurtiss Perry released a top five last week that included Alabama, Auburn, UCF, Clemson and Texas.
Here is at a look at who will be at the Capstone this weekend as No. 5 Alabama is set to take on Tennessee at 6 p.m (CT) inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night:
2022 prospects
- QB Ty Simpson (Alabama commit)
- DE Jeremiah Alexander (Alabama commit)
- RB Emmanuel Henderson (Alabama commit)
- WR Kobe Prentice (Alabama commit)
- DB Antonio Kite (Alabama commit)
- DB Tre'Quon Fegas (Alabama commit)
- WR/TE Amari Niblack (Alabama commit) - official visit
- DL Chris McClellan - official visit
- WR Chris Marshall - official visit
- DL Isaiah Hastings - official visit
- OL Kiyaunta Goodwin (Kentucky commit) - official visit
- LB Shemar James (recent Florida de-commit)
2023 prospects
- DB Tony Mitchell
- DL Peter Woods
- WR Karmello English
- DL Qua Russaw
- DL Lebbeus Overton
- QB Marcel Reed
- DL Tomarrion Parker
- OL Ayden Busell
- RB Christian Burnette
- OL Vysen Lang
- WR Bryson Rodgers
- DL James Smith