Recruiting Corner: Who's Coming to Tuscaloosa for A-Day?

A look at who will be making their way to the Capstone this weekend for the annual spring game

On Saturday afternoon, the University of Alabama will welcome up to roughly 50,000 spectators inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to watch the 2021 Golden Flake A-Day Game.

Kickoff is set for noon and will be televised on ESPN.

With that, and the NCAA's announcement that its recruiting dead period will end on June 1, several Crimson Tide commits and targets are set to make their way to Tuscaloosa to take in the team's final spring scrimmage in person.

Among Alabama's six 2022 commitments, quarterback Ty Simpson, running back Emmanuel Henderson and linebacker Robert Woodyard will be in attendance.

2022 targets set to make an appearance:

LB TJ Dudley (Montgomery Catholic - Montgomery, Ala.)

“It was kind of a surprise,” Dudley, who grew up a Crimson Tide fan, previously told BamaCentral when he got his offer from assistant Charles Kelly. “But it was such an amazing feeling for me and my family. This one just feels different. It is something that every kid, who grows up in the state of Alabama, dreams of.”

DE Jeremiah Alexander (Thompson - Alabaster, Ala.)

Alexander, originally committed to Alabama last March over Georgia and LSU, but de-committed in the fall to focus on winning a second AHSAA 7A state championship with Thompson. Here is what he previously told BamaCentral, when he was a Crimson Tide commit: "Alabama and Georgia both have my best interest, but in terms of feeling at home, the facilities, and the way they work out the athletes, it is top notch. I feel like I would get better and benefit from it more at Alabama."

WR Omari Kelly (Hewitt-Trussville - Trussville, Ala)

"They have a winning history," Kelly told BamaCentral of what he likes about the Crimson Tide. "Alabama is just a winning program. And I have a great relationship with all their coaches."

DE Justice Finkley (Hewitt-Trussville - Trussville, Ala.)

OL Dayne Shor (King's Ridge - Alpharetta, Ga.)

DT Mykel Williams (Hardaway - Columbus, Ga.)

“Alabama is one of the more prestigious schools," Williams has told BamaCentral previously. "They focus on getting guys to the league and education, too."

DT Walter Nolen (St. Benedict - Cordova, Tenn.)

LB Shemar James (Faith Academy - Mobile, Ala.)

WR Antonio Kite (Anniston - Anniston, Ala.)

Even some 2023 targets will be on campus, including one who just recently received an offered from the Crimson Tide:

DE Kelby Collins (Gardendale - Gardendale, Ala.)

"It feels amazing because [Nick Saban] was the first actual head coach to give me an offer personally," Collins told BamaCentral last week. "All the other ones have come from assistant coaches."

DB Tony Mitchell (Thompson - Alabaster, Ala.)

DE Peter Woods (Thompson - Alabaster, Ala.)

“I had a great conversation with Coach Saban,” Woods recalled to BamaCentral of the last time he was in Tuscaloosa before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the recruiting world. “We talked about my future, and how he was pleased with my progression in size and gameplay. It was a very exciting day for me and my family.

“It was amazing. I got a lot of information about academics, football, nutrition, and the crazy renovations they are doing to their facilities. I really like how they [Dr. Matt Rhea and coach David Ballou] utilize technology to ensure that the players are well taken care of while trying to increase skill.”