Recruiting Corner: Xavian Sorey Jr. Makes Top Five List, Plus New 2021 OB Offer

Tyler Martin

The University of Alabama is heading in a new direction at the quarterback position for its 2021 class. 

Four-star signal caller and Florida State commit, Luke Altmyer earned an offer from the Crimson Tide on Monday. The scholarship, to the 6-foot-2, 195 pound prospect, came from coach Nick Saban himself. 

A new linebacker offer for the 2021 class went out as well to four-star Prince Kollie out of Dave Crockett High School in Jonesborough, Tenn. The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 20th best outsider backer in the country. 

Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisville, Virginia, and LSU rounded out his top 10, which he released last month.

On Saturday morning, one of the Crimson Tide's top overall targets, 2021 four-star linebacker Xavian Sorey announced his top five schools that compromised of Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Georgia, and LSU. 

Sorey checks out as the No. 21st prospect on ESPN's list of the top 300 recruits in the nation. 

Jadarrius Perkins, a defensive back from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, reported an offer from Alabama as well this past week. He is currently committed to the Oregon Ducks, while also holding offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Arkansas, Texas A&M, among others.

On this week's edition of the Recruiting Corner, Bama Central's own Tyler Martin breaks down what this could all mean for the Crimson Tide moving forward. 

