Recruiting Rundown: Alabama vs the Field

More than almost any other areas in the college football landscape, the Alabama Crimson Tide have a strong presence in recruiting. Fans would have to go back to 2018 to see the last time Alabama's recruiting class was ranked lower than second.

Even that class contained the likes of Patrick Surtain II, Jaylen Waddle, both of last season's starting corners (Jayln Armour-Davis and Josh Jobe), Slade Bolden, and three more who are starters on this year's team (Cameron Latu, Jaylen Moody and Emil Ekiyor).

So far, the Crimson Tide look to continue that streak, as Alabama is currently first in the nation recruiting. The gap becomes even wider when it narrows to the SEC: Georgia and LSU are a somewhat close second and third, but it falls off a cliff after that.

The recruiting reign looks likely to continue, especially this year as there are several big names to come off the board, and Alabama is in the running for all of them to varying degrees. That said, the distance Alabama has put between itself and its competition may shorten sooner than later, and that's because of the team the Crimson Tide defeated last Saturday.

The Alabama vs. Texas recruiting battle was discussed in a previous Recruiting Rundown, but the Longhorns gave the Crimson Tide everything it could handle, and looking as Texas' recruiting class, it doesn't get any easier. Once more, when Texas officially becomes a part of the SEC, that's now two of Alabama's biggest threat in close proximity, along with the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Outside of those three, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Clemson and Miami are building strong programs (Notre Dame would be included, but how will the recent upset at Marshall affect them?), leading to more parity in college football.

Alabama is a titan in recruiting, but with the recent trend, it leads to question whether to take the Crimson Tide, or the rest of the field to have a better recruiting class.

Players to Watch