Recruiting Rundown: Bama Extends the Lead

The No. 1 Recruiting class only gets stronger heading into October.

The Alabama Crimson Tide already had a significant lead on other college programs regarding its 2023 recruiting class, but after John Garcia’s updated rankings for October, the gap only gets wider.

The two biggest additions to the Tide’s class come from the Lone Star State, as Alabama was able to secure Jalen Hale, a top-10 player both at his position (wide receiver) and in Texas, along with 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud.

This obviously helps Alabama, but it hurts even more for the Power 5 programs within the state, including an opponent Alabama will take on this weekend: Texas A&M.

The Aggies are ranked 22nd in the SI99 rankings after being left off the list. The improvement is in large part to securing what many hold as the top defensive lineman in the Texas in David Hicks.

Jimbo Fisher and Co. also have an opportunity to sway some recruits from the Crimson Tide as a who’s who of the nation's top unsigned recruits are slated to be in Tuscaloosa to take in the action, including Cormani McClain, Duce Robinson and Keon Keeley.

Alabama nearly doubles Texas A&M in verbal commitments and almost triples the Aggies when it comes to SI99 recruits, and with decision days looming over the best recruits left in 2023, tomorrow will essentially be a last chance for the Aggies to cut into that Crimson Tide lead.

Tide-bit

We got our first look at the 2024 class after talking to 4-star ATH Wardell Mack, who attends John Ehret and is trained by former Alabama defensive back Robby Green Jr.

Players to watch:

Duce Robinson

Cormani McClain

Keon Keeley

All three of these players are expected to be in town tomorrow. Keeley is all but locked in to Alabama, while the other two are projected to stay close to home, whether that's Florida for McClain or USC for Robinson (who's from Arizona).

