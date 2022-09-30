Recruiting Rundown: In-Season Performance

After talking to Wilkin Formby earlier this week, one thing is for certain: the top guys are still sharpening their skills during their respective senior seasons.

For the guys who have committed, the senior season is an opportunity to check more boxes in the skill column that they didn't have before they committed. It also is a chance for commits to take the advice of the coaches that recruited them, and execute particular skills the coaches want them to improve before reaching campus, whether that's working on backside blocking or expanding the route tree and going through proper progressions.

For those still deciding on their future, a lot of the same still applies like those who have committed; the difference, besides not being committed, is the risk-reward factor of their senior seasons carrying more weight.

For guys like Cormani McClain, James Smith and Qua Russaw, the big plays they've made this season show improvement, or at least consistency, on their end. That only strengthens their stock as decision days approach.

For those that are lackluster on the field, or off the field with work ethic and attitudes, that leash becomes a lot shorter. Wins are more of a team things, and while a losing record for a team with a top prospect isn't irrelevant, it shouldn't deter too many recruits (what can a top safety do about an offense that can't score?).

High School football is about halfway over, so let's see how top guys are working for both the short-term and long-term.

Tide-bit

With the addition of Jalen Hale and Jordan Renaud, the Crimson Tide are now up to 23 total recruits, including five 5-star recruits, the most of any team.

Players to Watch

Bryce Thornton, Safety, Milton (GA) - Thornton is scheduled to commit between Alabama and Florida on Oct. 13