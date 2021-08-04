Six Alabama Commitments Highlight the 2022 Preseason SI99 Prospect Rankings

Alabama is among the top teams in number of commits on the list of the best players in 2022.

Sports Illustrated unveiled its Preseason SI99 list for the top high school prospects in the class of 2022, and six Alabama commitments made the list.

The highest rated commit coming in at No. 5 is in-state prospect Jeremiah Alexander. The defensive edge from Thompson in Alabaster recommitted to the Crimson Tide in July, and is the highest-rated high school prospect in the state of Alabama according to SI All-American.

Next up on the list is another in-state talent, running back Emmanuel Henderson at No. 23. The Geneva Country High School product selected the Crimson Tide back in March.

Closely following Henderson on the list, is elite quarterback commit Ty Simpson at No. 24 from Westview High School in Martin, Tennessee. SI All-American has Simpson has the second rated quarterback in the class of 2022.

Coming 27th in the ranking is recent offensive line commit Tyler Booker. The 6' 5", 325-pound IMG Academy product chose Alabama over Georgia, Florida, Ohio State and Oregon. Even though he attends IMG in Florida, Booker is originally from New Haven, Connecticut.

The next Alabama commitment on the SI99 is Jaheim Oatis, the interior defensive lineman from Columbia, Mississippi. SI All-American has Oatis as the third best prospect from the state of Mississippi.

Finally, rounding out the list for the Crimson Tide is Shawn Murphy at No. 99. The linebacker from Virginia recently committed to Alabama in late July.

Alabama is second on the list with the six commitments, slightly behind Clemson who leads the way with eight.