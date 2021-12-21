Texas A&M Leaps Alabama as No. 1 Class by End of Early Signing Period

Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies take the top spot from Alabama after getting the nation's top cornerback.

At the end of Early Signing Day on Dec. 15, Alabama still had the No. 1 overall class according to Sports Illustrated All-American.

But after the decommitment and flip of the nation's No. 1 tight end Jaleel Skinner from Alabama to Miami and Texas A&M picking up a few other top targets, the Aggies have overtaken the Crimson Tide in the SI All-American recruiting rankings.

Texas A&M was able to add the top cornerback, Denver Harris, in the 2022 class to put the Aggies at 27 overall commitments. Even with losing Skinner, Alabama was able to pick up ATH Kendrick Law to put Alabama back at 13 SI99 commitments/signees. So while Alabama has the most SI99 commitments, Texas A&M has more overall commitments at 27 compared to Alabama's 24.

The SEC holds all three top spots with Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia coming in at No. 1, 2 and 3. Kentucky, Auburn, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Arkansas and Ole Miss are also in the top-25.

At Nick Saban's Early Signing Day press conference, he said that they might add one or two more players in the 2022 class by signing day on Feb. 2, but more than likely the staff will start focusing on the 2023 class and the transfer portal to meet any other current needs. So Texas A&M will probably stay ahead of Alabama in the rankings, but at the end of the day it is really splitting hair between the Aggies and Tide.

SI All-American 2022 Recruiting Rankings at the end of Early Signing Period

1. Texas A&M- 27 commits, 12 SI99 members

2. Alabama- 24 commits, 13 SI99 members

3. Georgia- 26 commits, 9 SI99 members

4. Texas- 27 commits, 6 SI99 members

5. Ohio State- 18 commits, 5 SI99 members

6. Penn State- 24 commits, 4 SI99 members

7. Notre Dame- 21 commits, 4 SI99 members

8. Michigan- 23 commits, 2 SI99 members

9. Kentucky- 20 commits, 2 SI99 members

10. Auburn- 19 commits, 3 SI99 members

11. Missouri- 16 commits, 2 SI99 members

12. North Carolina- 17 commits, 1 SI99 member

13. Tennessee- 20 commits

14. Stanford- 22 commits, 1 SI99 member

15. Clemson- 13 commits, 5 SI99 members

16. Oklahoma- 15 commits, 1 SI99 member

17. Mississippi State- 22 commits

18. South Carolina- 22 commits

19. Arkansas- 21 commits

20. Florida State- 16 commits, 1 SI99 member

21. Michigan State- 22 commits

22. Ole Miss- 17 commits, 1 SI99 member

23. Indiana- 20 commits

24. Cincinnati- 20 commits, 1 SI99 member

25. Arizona- 21 commits, 2 SI99 members