2022 DL Isaiah Hastings Set to Visit Alabama This Weekend

The defensive prospect has loaded up on offers over the last weeks and become one of the biggest uncommitted targets in the class of 2022.

A couple of weeks ago in Recruiting Corner, I talked about Alabama's recent international recruiting success, and how Isaiah Hastings could be the next the Canadian prospect for the Crimson Tide.

Now, Hastings is set to visit Alabama this weekend for the Tennessee game he told SI All-American.

He received an offer from the Crimson Tide on Sept. 19, the weekend of the Florida game. Hastings was in attendance in Gainesville to watch Alabama hold off the Gators on an unofficial visit for Florida.

Originally from Canada, Hastings now plays for Clearwater Academy International in Florida. Because of his proximity to the University of Florida, it's the school he has visited the most.

Alabama and Florida are two of the schools he hears from the most behind Oregon. Hastings was supposed to visit Eugene last weekend, but he told SI All-American that his travel plans got messed up because of the airline strike, so he was not able to make the trip.

The 6'4", 290-pound interior defensive lineman will get to talk to Alabama head coach Nick Saban and the others recruiting him like defensive line coach Freddie Roach in person this weekend.

"They really want me there in the system that they run," Hastings told SI All-American. "They tell me about what makes 'Bama, 'Bama. I'm really looking to see the vibes of the players and the coaches, how the campus is and how I would fit around them. I talk to Coach (Freddie) Roach most of the time. I talk to Coach (Holman) Wiggins a little bit and I talked to Coach Golding, too."

With more than 30 offers, Hastings once to give every team a fair shot. There is no timeline for an announcement, but he said he's getting closer and closer to a decision.

Alabama currently has 17 commits in the class of 2022, including three defensive line prospects (Jeremiah Alexander, Jaheim Oatis and Walter Bob.) The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 2 in SI All-American's latest team recruiting rankings, trailing only Penn State, but could move up to No. 1 with a commitment from Hastings.