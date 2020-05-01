Top 10 Prospect, 2022 Four-Star DE Enai White Eyeing Alabama Visit

2022 four-star defensive end Enai White is the nation’s No. 1 ranked defensive end and eight best overall prospect in his class according to 247Sports.

The University of Alabama entered the mix for his services on Thursday when Crimson Tide assistant coach Sal Sunseri extended an offer to the Philadelphia native.

"I was so grateful for it," White said. "You know how you have wanted something your whole life, and then you finally get it? That is what getting the Alabama offer is like for me. It is a great feeling."

White’s main takeaway from the conversation was how he would fit into the Crimson Tide’s system.

"He was very real," White said. "That is someone I can start to build a relationship with. He just was telling me where I can play all over the field and that I am just a freak. He explained it really well to me and how I would be able to use my full athleticism and all my tools at Alabama."

Alabama is White’s 40th offer and he is expected to cut his list to 20 at some point on Friday afternoon. While the Crimson Tide is firmly on that list, other schools expected on there is Oregon, LSU, Tennessee, Penn State, Georgia, Oklahoma, among many other high major programs.

The 6-foot-5, 225 pound prospect finished his sophomore season at Imhotep Institute, where he complied 29 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and three sacks.

While not even scratching the cusp of his potential yet, White says he wants to stay hungry because there is no time to get complacent. He notes that this offer from the Crimson Tide is different because it signifies a huge milestone for him.

"I know that there are a lot of kids from Philly like me who want that Alabama offer," White said. "And for me to get it, is amazing. It really changes a lot. I am trying not to get overwhelmed by this process and stay humble."

Growing up, White says he had two favorite college teams — Oregon and the Crimson Tide.

"I remember watching Alabama against LSU when they had Derrick Henry," White said. "I was always seeing them in the national championship game every year. I would see the crimson and white and I knew this team was fire so I started liking them."

The COVID-19 pandemic altered his visit schedule greatly this spring, White is beginning to make plans to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible, along with trips to Oklahoma, LSU, and others.

"I want to know the history and culture behind Alabama," White said. "Like the stuff, the coaches can not tell me, the things I have to see for myself."

His recruitment is in the early stages in terms of a decision, but could White see himself playing for coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide?

"Anything thing is possible," White said. "Playing for Coach Saban would be a blessing because he is one of the greatest of all time to ever do it."