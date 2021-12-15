Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Top Player in Alabama, Edge Jeremiah Alexander Signs with Crimson Tide

The edge rusher out of Thompson High School is the highest rated recruit from the state of Alabama in the 2022 class.
Author:

It's official. Alabama has signed the top player from the state when Thompson's Jeremiah Alexander signed his national letter of intent with the Crimson Tide Tuesday morning. 

Alexander is ranked No. 5 overall in the SI99 for the class of 2022,  a consensus five-star product, the highest rated edge rusher and will be the cherry on top of Alabama's class. He brings another talented, explosive pass rusher to an already deep Alabama defensive front. 

Back in July, Thompson coach Mark Freeman discussed with BamaCentral what type of player Alabama would be getting in Alexander.

"He plays with great leverage," Freeman said. "He has great explosion and power, too. And to go with all of that, he's a great athlete. You have explosion, leverage, power, athleticism, and he's a smart player. He knows how to attack pulling guards and tackles. He knows how to attack a quarterback and what aiming point to go for. He makes so many of those routine great plays. I think what's going to help him so much at the next level is his strength and leverage."

Read More

The in-state prospect has been on Alabama's radar for a long time. Alexander first committed to the Crimson Tide back in March of 2020 but  decommitted that fall to focus on his high school season. He then recommitted to Alabama in July of 2021 prior to his senior season. He helped lead the Warriors to their third straight state title. 

He and fellow Thompson teammate defensive back Tre'Quon Fagans signed with the Tide in a special ceremony at the high school on Wednesday morning. They join offensive lineman Amari Knight as Thompson players on the Alabama roster.

Alexander will enroll early and become an official member of the Crimson Tide in January. He will not be eligible to play though until the fall.

This story will be updated. 

