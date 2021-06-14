West Coast 2024 DB Peyton Woodyard Recaps "Awesome" Trip to Alabama

Woodyard, a standout prospect in the recruiting class of 2024, recently took a trip to Tuscaloosa that resulted in an offer from Coach Nick Saban

There's not many rising sophomores in the country that have the blue bloods of college football wanting to play for them, but that's exactly what's happening with the recruitment of 2024 prospect Peyton Woodyard, a two-sport athlete from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif.

Woodyard took a trip to the South to visit and camp at Alabama, Georgia and Clemson last week and went back to the West Coast thoroughly impressed with what he saw.

"It was awesome," Woodyard told BamaCentral of his trip to Tuscaloosa. "We got to see the campus and the football, basketball and baseball stadiums. We got to see all the facilities, do a photoshoot and talk with all the coaches. Everything was top tier. It was just a great overall experience."

He performed well enough at the Capstone to earn an offer from coach Nick Saban himself. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound standout is being recruited by the Crimson Tide as a defensive back.

"Talking to Nick Saban in his office was my favorite part," Woodyard said. "It was just a different feeling. All his hardware and rings were out and that was crazy to see. My conservation was good with him and straight to the point. He said he likes my size and the way I play and that he wanted to offer me. I was just so excited."

Woodyard also had the opportunity to watch one of the team's workouts.

"I've never seen a team work that hard," Woodyard said. "We got to watch a practice and you can see why they are always a top team in college football. They are probably the hardest working team in the country."

Georgia also ended up offering Woodyard on his visit to Athens. His offer sheet now includes the likes of Notre Dame, USC, Penn State, Michigan, Florida State, Arizona, among others.

But what separates Alabama from other programs in Woodyard's mind?

"The culture they have built there is just a winning mentality," Woodyard said. "That's what stands out. It's a brotherhood there. Everything they do is geared toward winning, winning and winning from the football field to the classroom. Even all their other sports are winning now."

Despite being over 2,000 miles away from Alabama and it still being early on in his recruitment, Woodyard says he could see himself suiting up for the Crimson Tide due to that winning tradition and his family ties to the state.

"Of course, I could see myself there," Woodyard said. "My dad is from Mobile and I have some other family members from the South... Alabama has always been one of my favorite schools. Since I've been watching football, they have always been the team for me."