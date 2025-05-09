Alabama Baseball Adds to 2026 Recruiting Class
Alabama baseball welcomed the 12th commitment of the 2026 recruiting class this week as short stop Bubba Coleman from Cherokee Bluff High School in Flowery Branch, Georgia took to social media to make his announcement.
He recently decommitted from LSU, and is rated by Perfect Game as a 9.5 out of 10 prospect.
Coleman's statement read, " I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play this game at the highest level. I want to thank my parents for everything they do and for being my No. 1 supporters. None of this would be possible without them."
The statement continued, "Next, I want to thank coach [Rob] Vaughn, coach [Mike] Morrison, coach [Anthony] Papio and coach [Jason] Jackson for giving me this opportunity."
Finally, Coleman concluded, "Last, but certainly not least, I want to thank all the coaches and trainers who have helped me and gotten me to where I am today. With that being said, it's my honor to announce my commitment to the University of Alabama. Roll Tide."
According to Perfect Game, Alabama currently holds the the 15th ranked recruiting class in the nation for the 2026 cycle. Coleman is the second top-100 prospect to commit for next year, joining right handed pitcher Shawn Sullivan.
Alabama Baseball 2026 Commits
- RHP Shawn Sullivan, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Barberton, Ohio
- SS Bubba Coleman, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Flowery Branch, Georgia
- OF Chandler Taylor, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio
- OF Jaser Arms, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Maryville, Tennessee
- RHP Hudson Devaughan, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Mooresville, Alabama
- RHP Arian Vargas, 6-foot-2, 197 lbs. - Lanham, Maryland
- C Brooks Berry, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Athens, Tennessee
- C Gage Petrutz, 5-foot-9, 165 lbs. - Yulee, Florida
- RHP Brighton Fontaine, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - North Wales, Pennsylvania
- RHP Evan Malone, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- RHP Tate Troxell, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana
- RHP Wyatt Williams, 6-foot-4, 215 lbs. - Alabaster, Alabama
