Alabama Lands 2027 Athlete from Georgia
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide added another commitment to an already strong 2027 recruiting class this week, bringing the class total to three commits.
Class of 2027 athlete Alexander Ward from Marietta, Georgia officially announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday in an appearance on a livestream hosted by On3.
Ward was asked about his decision, saying, "Just how the coaches accepted me and the brotherhood how they operate and develop their players, I really trust them."
Ward plays both wide receiver and cornerback and possesses excellent skill sets at both positions. He was asked what side of the ball he intends to play on when he arrives in Tuscaloosa, and responded, "Both."
Standing at 6-foot-1, 170 lbs., he has the size to play either position effectively. Though he is just a sophomore, Ward has great speed and has shown the ability to effectively track the ball down not only as a defender, but as a receiver as well.
As of now, Alabama holds the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2027, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Ward joins Ba'Roc Willis from Moody, Alabama and Jabarrius Garror from Mobile, Alabama as the third commit in the class.