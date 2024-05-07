Roll Call, May 7, 2024: Alabama Women's Basketball Lands Campbell Transfer Christabel Ezumah
The Alabama's women's basketball team has bolstered its roster for the 2024-25 season with the addition of Christabel Ezumah, as announced by head coach Kristy Curry on Monday.
The 6-foot-2 forward, who hails from Sugar Hill, Georgia, transfers to the Crimson Tide after an impressive four-year stint at Campbell University. During her final season at Campbell, Ezumah was a dominant force on the court. She started all 31 games of the 2023-24 season, leading her team in scoring, rebounding, and blocks. She averaged 12.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, along with 1.8 blocks. Her defensive prowess earned her a spot on the All-Coastal Athletic Association Defensive Team and she was also named to the third team for her overall performance.
Additionally, Ezumah ranks second in Campbell’s all-time blocks with 134 and 15th in rebounds with 619. Her career-high 28 points came against league leaders Stony Brook last season. During her junior year, she was the only player to start in all games, leading her team in total scoring (329), rebounding (284), and blocks (60), and received All-Big South First Team honors.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's golf: NCAA Regionals in Cle Elum, Wash.
- Baseball: at #21 Troy. 6:00 p.m. CT. ESPN+.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's golf: NCAA Regionals in Cle Elum, Wash. R1, +15, 10th place.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama guard Aaron Estrada has been invited to the G League Elite Camp, joining Crimson Tide forward Jarin Stevenson. This opportunity could lead to Estrada being selected to participate in the 2024 NBA Combine,
- After the first round of the NCAA Regionals, the Alabama's women's golf team is currently ranked 10th with a team score of 15-over par 303 at the Cle Elum Regional. Sarah Edwards and Mattie Frick are leading the Crimson Tide, both tied for 30th place on the player leaderboard, each having carded a 3-over par 75.
- Cecil “Hootie” Ingram, a celebrated former All-SEC football player and athletic director at the University of Alabama, has passed away at the age of 90, his family confirmed on Monday.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 116 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 7, 1948: Officials from the University of Alabama and Auburn University announced the renewal of their football series which had ended in 1907 after a dispute broke out between the two schools after battling to a 6-6 tie. Alabama president Dr. John M. Gallalee and acting Auburn president Ralph Draughon made the announcement from Montgomery. — Bryant Museum
May 7, 1994: Robert Foster was born in Monaca, Penn.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I know one thing, I'd rather die now than to have died this morning and missed this game." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant after Alabama's win over unbeaten Auburn in '71.
