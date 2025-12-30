Former Alabama Star Will Anderson Jr. Sets NFL Pressures Record: Roll Call
Former Alabama star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., in his third season with the Houston Texans, has set the NFL record for third-down pressures in a single season since the 2014 advent of the league's Next Gen Stats. His 47 third-down pressures earned him this distinction. Anderson is second all-time in career sacks in Crimson Tide history.
He had 17.5 sacks at Alabama in 2021. Anderson won numerous awards in college, including the Bronko Nagurski Trophy twice and the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award. He was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year two times, in 2021 and 2022, and was twice a unanimous All-American.
Anderson declared for the NFL Draft after the 2022-23 season and was selected third overall by the Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft. He went on to be named the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year and is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.
- 2015 Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry, one of the greatest players in recent Alabama football history and now with the Baltimore Ravens, continues to rack up achievements in the NFL.
- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's least probable completion had a former Alabama wideout on the receiving end of it.
- Former Alabama tight end Ty Lockwood, who was with the Crimson Tide program for two seasons and transferred to Boston College after the 2024-25 campaign, intends on entering the transfer portal again once it officially opens on Jan. 2.
- December 29, 1934: Former Crimson Tide assistant basketball coach Benny Dees was born in Mount Vernon, Ga. He was also a head coach at New Orleans, Wyoming and Western Carolina.
- December 29, 1982: The Paul W. “Bear” Bryant era officially came to a close as Alabama held off Illinois to win the Liberty Bowl, 21-15. Senior cornerback Jeremiah Castille picked off three passes while senior linebacker Robbie Jones nabbed one near the end of the game to help give Bryant his 323rd, and final, win. Fullback Craig Turner scored the last touchdown, and Peter Kim recorded the final point of the Bryant years.
"He wasn't just a coach. He was the coach."John McKay on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
