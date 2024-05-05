Rutgers Transfer Center Clifford Omoruyi Commits to Alabama Basketball
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — At long last, Alabama basketball has found its rim protector, adding Rutgers transfer center Clifford Omoruyi out of the transfer portal. Omoruyi was ranked as the second-best center and No. 8 overall player in the transfer portal, per On3's transfer portal rankings.
After struggling with its interior defense for the entirety of the 2023-24 season, Alabama gets an immediate boost by adding arguably the best shot blocker available in the transfer portal. Omoruyi, originally from Nigeria, averaged 2.9 blocks per game last season for Rutgers, his second consecutive season blocking over two shots per contest.
The 6-foot-11 big man was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive team the past two seasons for his stellar play on the interior. He also has an offensive game that compliments Nate Oats' system well, serving as a capable lob threat and a rim runner. He averaged 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season, and looks to be an immediate starter in Tuscaloosa.
The center/big man position has been one of need for Alabama, as forwardNick Pringle transferred to South Carolina on April 28, along with 6-foot-10 forwardSam Walters heading to Michigan on April 22. 6-foot-10 big man Mo Wague has also entered the portal, with his destination yet to be annonced. On the positive side, Grant Nelson announced his return to the Crimson Tide on April 29, meaning the paint will have more protection alongside Omoruyi.
Omoruyi played four seasons at Rutgers, meaning he will be coming to Tuscaloosa for his fifth and final season of eligibility. His commitment gives Alabama a full roster of 13 scholarship players for now, pending Mark Sears' NBA Draft decision in the coming month.
Omoruyi joins a transfer class that also features Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette, South Florida guard Chris Youngblood, and Auburn guard Aden Holloway.
