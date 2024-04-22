Former Alabama Basketball Forward Sam Walters Reveals Transfer Destination
Forward Sam Walters became the fourth Alabama basketball player to enter the transfer portal on April 15, and on Monday, On3's Joe Tipton reported that Walters will be committing to Michigan.
Walters will have three years of eligibility in Ann Arbor, Mich., as he was a freshman while in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Wolverines have been busy in the transfer portal of late, as Walters became the sixth player added to the roster in the last 72 hours.
Walters, who was a 4-star freshman from the state of Florida, saw a decent amount of playing time in his first year of collegiate basketball. He played 12 minutes per game, averaging 5.4 points per contest in those minutes.
Standing at 6-foot-10, Walters' greatest strength is his shooting ability. He shot just under 40 percent from three for the year, even including a mid-year slump where he struggled in the middle of SEC play. One of his best games came in a home overtime win against Florida, where he scored 14 points off the bench on four made threes. Walters' biggest knock his first year was his defense, which kept him off the floor in some bigger spots despite his shooting prowess.
Walters joined fellow freshmen Kris Parker and Davin Cosby in the portal, as well as sophomore Rylan Griffen and senior Nick Pringle, making five total members of Alabama's 2024 Final Four team that will play for another team next season. Alabama has already picked up multiple transfer portal commits so far this offseason, including Auburn guard Aden Holloway, Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette and South Florida guard Chris Youngblood since the portal opened.
