Alabama Transfer Forward Nick Pringle Commits to South Carolina
Another Alabama basketball transfer has found his new home, with forward Nick Pringle announcing his commitment to South Carolina on his Instagram page.
Pringle returns back to his home state, originally hailing from Seabrook, South Carolina, to close out his college career. He will be on his fifth and final year of eligibility after a roller coaster journey, starting at Wofford, transferring to junior college, then spending two seasons at Alabama.
Pringle had an up-and-down season for the Crimson Tide in 2023-24, serving multiple different suspensions but eventually rounding into form as an emotional leader and starter in the NCAA Tournament as Alabama made its first-ever Final Four.
At South Carolina, Pringle will play for the 2024 SEC Coach of the Year in Lamont Paris, and will get a chance to play a game against his former team in Alabama at some point during the 2024-25 season. The Gamecocks made the NCAA Tournament as a 6-seed, and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Pringle is the fourth Alabama transfer to commit to a new school so far, joining Sam Walters (Michigan), Rylan Griffen (Kansas), and Davin Cosby (Wake Forest). Kris Parker and Mohamed Wague are the two Alabama transfers that remain uncommitted.
To fill the void left by the six transfer exits, Nate Oats and his staff have already made three additions by way of the transfer portal, adding Houston Mallette from Pepperdine, Chris Youngblood from South Florida, and Aden Holloway from Auburn.
