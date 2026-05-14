Alabama Softball NCAA Regionals Practice Report

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 1 Alabama softball practiced at Rhoads Stadium for two hours on Thursday afternoon under gorgeous sunny skies before the Crimson Tide opens NCAA tournament play against USC Upstate.

The team spent the first 45 minutes of practice working on baser unnning and fielding before transitioning into batting practice with each hitter getting a turn at the plate to hit off of head coach Patrick Murphy and assistant Ryan Iamurri.

The pitchers worked on a couple of fielding drills but spent most of practice in the bullpen with pitching coach Lance McMahon. Here are some of my observations from Thursday's practice.

Practice notes

Freshman pitcher Vic Moten had a sleeve on her left leg, but she looked fine and was fully participating in drills with the rest of the pitchers. She exited the SEC tournament championship game after having a comebacker hit off of her body.

Murphy and Iamurri worked with the infield on defensive drills while Kayla Braud worked with the outfield.

Second base was the only infield position without a backup. It was just Jena Young at second. Brooke Wells and Abby Duchscherer were practicing at first base with Salen Hawkins and Gerritt Griggs at shortstop and Ambrey Taylor and Mari Hubbard at third base.

Alexis Pupillo was the most vocal at practice encouraging her teammates.

Larissa Preuitt, Ana Roman and Audrey Vandagriff all appeared to have strong arms in drills with the outfield when they worked on throwing out runners at second, third and home.

After the defensive portion, the hitters worked in four different groups of four to take BP.

Pupillo, Roman, Vandagriff and Young made up the first group. I think every hitter in that group hit at least one home run.

The second hitting group was Hawkins, Lauren Johnson, Hubbard and Holly Beth Brooks. The third group consisted of Preuitt, Kristen White, Griggs and Kinley Pate. Iamurri started pitching with the last two groups while Murphy and Braud observed from behind the plate/

The fourth group was made up of some of the sluggers: Wells, Taylor, Duchscherer and Marlie Giles. At one point Wells, Alabama's home run leader, was just crushing multiple home runs in a row out to deep center.

Overall, Alabama's hitters were putting together some good swings during BP.

I didn't spot anyone who appeared to be injured or limited in any capacity.

Murphy and two student athletes will speak to the media after practice.

Practice footage

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