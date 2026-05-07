Alabama Softball Slugs Way to SEC Tournament Semifinals

Alabama's bats were completely quiet through the first three innings of Thursday's SEC quarterfinals game against Arkansas. Robyn Herron had the Crimson Tide offense all off balance.

Audrey Vandagriff changed that with a two-out home run in the fourth inning that opened the floodgates for the offense as 2-seed Alabama beat 7-seed Arkansas 7-1 to advance to the SEC tournament semifinals.

Vandagriff's home run tied the game after Arkansas took the 1-0 lead in the top half of the frame. The Crimson Tide really busted things open in the fifth inning.

For the second time in the game, Jena Young reached on an error by the Arkansas defense. The second time around, Brooke Wells made Arkansas pay. She blasted her 22nd home run of the season to make it 3-1 Alabama. Alexis Pupillo followed it up with another deep shot to center field to push the lead to 4-1 and chase Herron from the game.

The Crimson Tide kept adding on with two more insurance runs in the sixth inning. Ambrey Taylor became the fourth Crimson Tide player with double-digit home runs as she led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo shot. Wells picked up her third RBI of the game a few batters later with a single up the middle. Abby Duchscherer hit a ball hard to the third baseman to add on the final run.

After a few games where the offense was slumping at the plate, it was a really encouaging sign for Alabama to put together a performance like this against a pitcher like Herron.

Alabama set a new program record in the SEC tournament with four home runs against the Razorbacks. Three of those blasts came off of the Arkansas ace.

Jocelyn Briski had to battle a little bit more than she has in most of her starts this season, but it was another brilliant performance in the circle from the Crimson Tide's junior ace. She pitched a complete game, and the only run she allowed was unearned after an error from Ana Roman to lead off the fourth inning.

Alabama will face 3-seed Florida in the SEC tournament semifinals on Friday at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Gators outlasted Auburn with a 10-9 victory in which Florida had to use four pitchers. Vic Moten is fully rested for the Crimson Tide. This will be the first matchup between these two teams this season.

This story will be updated.

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