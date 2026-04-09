How SEC Softball Tournament Bracket is Shaping Up, Alabama's Seeding

There are still four weeks left in the softball regular season. Those results will determine the seeding for the 2026 SEC Tournament, and what happens in Lexington, Kentucky will put the final touches on national seeding for the NCAA tournament.

The top four teams will get a double bye, while seeds five through nine will get an opening-round bye. The 10-15 seeds will start play on Tuesday, May 5 at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky and the tournament will wrap up with the championship game on Saturday, May 9 at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN.

This is the final year that the SEC softball tournament will be held on a team's campus. Starting in 2027, the tournament will be held at a neutral site like the SEC baseball tournament is in Hoover, Alabama every year. However, the league has not yet announced a location for softball.

Alabama and most other teams in the SEC still have four conference series left because they have already experienced their conference bye weekends, but there are a few schools like Tennessee, Florida, LSU and Kentucky that only have three conference series remaining.

If the season ended today, Alabama would be the No. 2 seed in the SEC tournament. The Crimson Tide has not been a top-four seed since 2022 and has not won the SEC tournament since 2021.

Here's a look at things stand heading into the final month of the regular season. (The SEC standings do not fully account for tiebreakers yet. That will not be determined until the end of the regular season.)

2026 SEC Softball Standings as of 4/9/26

1. Oklahoma (11-1 SEC)

2. Alabama (9-3 SEC)

3. Texas (9-3 SEC)

4. Florida (11-4 SEC)

5. Arkansas (8-4 SEC)

6. Texas A&M (8-4 SEC)

7. Tennessee (9-6 SEC)

8. Georgia (7-5 SEC)

9. Mississippi State (5-7 SEC)

10. Missouri (5-7 SEC)

11. LSU (6-9 SEC)

12. South Carolina (3-9 SEC)

13. Ole Miss (2-10 SEC)

14. Auburn (2-10 SEC)

15. Kentucky (1-14 SEC)

2026 SEC Softball Tournament projected bracket as of April 9 | SEC/BamaCentral

Remaining SEC series

Alabama- at Auburn, Kentucky, at Tennessee, South Carolina

Arkansas- at Mississippi State, at Oklahoma, Missouri, at Texas

Auburn- Alabama, at Florida, Ole Miss, at LSU

Florida- South Carolina, at Auburn, at Georgia

Georgia- Missouri, Texas, at Oklahoma, Florida

Kentucky- Tennessee, at Alabama, Texas

LSU- Ole Miss, at Mississippi State, Auburn

Mississippi State- Arkansas, at Texas A&M, LSU, at Ole Miss

Missouri- at Georgia, South Carolina, at Arkansas, Tennessee

Oklahoma- at Texas, Arkansas, Georgia, at Texas A&M

Ole Miss- Texas A&M, at LSU, at Auburn, Mississippi State

South Carolina- Florida, at Missouri, Texas A&M, at Alabama

Tennessee- at Kentucky, Alabama, at Missouri

Texas- Oklahoma, at Georgia, at Kentucky, Arkansas

Texas A&M- at Ole Miss, Mississippi State, at South Carolina, Oklahoma

SEC in NCAA RPI

1. Alabama

2. Texas

3. Arkansas

4. Florida

6. Tennessee

8. Oklahoma

10. Georgia

14. Mississippi State

16. LSU

18. Texas A&M

19. Ole Miss

28. South Carolina

30. Auburn

44. Missouri

49. Kentucky

RPI is one of the factors used in NCAA tournament seeding, and the SEC has seven of the top-10 teams. All 15 teams are inside the top 50.

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