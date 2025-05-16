Bama Central

Live Blog: No. 15 Alabama Softball vs. Jackson State in NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional

Score updates and analysis from Rhoads Stadium as the Crimson Tide opens play in the NCAA tournament against the Tigers.

Katie Windham

Rhoads Stadium for 2025 NCAA Tournament Tuscaloosa Regional
Rhoads Stadium for 2025 NCAA Tournament Tuscaloosa Regional

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— There are signs set up all around Rhoads Stadium declaring "the greatest show on dirt" as Alabama softball prepares to open NCAA tournament play on Friday night against Jackson State.

The 15-seed Crimson Tide is the host team for the Tuscaloosa Regional with Virginia Tech, Belmont and Jackson State joining Alabama.

First pitch for the matchup between the Crimson Tide and Tigers is set for 5 p.m. CT but will also be dependent on the end time of the game before between Virginia Tech and Belmont. The game is streaming only on ESPN+, but BamaCentral will be providing coverage throughout.

Live Blog

(latest updates at the top)

Pregame

Jackson State is warming up in navy pants with navy tops and white trim. The SWAC Champions have "Tigers" across the chest in big block letters. The uniforms will mix well on the ESPN Plus broadcast.

Alabama is warming up in its white pants and white tops. The Crimson Tide has the classic script "Bama" across the chest as they begin the 26th post season appearance under head coach Patrick Murphy.

Alabama's game against Jackson State will have a 5:20 p.m. CT first pitch.

4:42 p.m.- Virginia Tech beats Belmont, 5-0. Alabama and Jackson State will begin in approximately 30 minutes.

The skies were overcast when I first got to Rhoads, but the sun has started to peak through the clouds at Rhoads Stadium as VT and Belmont are starting to wrap up.

As of 4:10 p.m., the Hokies and Bruins are in the bottom of the fifth inning with Virginia Tech leading, 5-0

Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

