Live Blog: No. 15 Alabama Softball vs. Jackson State in NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— There are signs set up all around Rhoads Stadium declaring "the greatest show on dirt" as Alabama softball prepares to open NCAA tournament play on Friday night against Jackson State.
The 15-seed Crimson Tide is the host team for the Tuscaloosa Regional with Virginia Tech, Belmont and Jackson State joining Alabama.
First pitch for the matchup between the Crimson Tide and Tigers is set for 5 p.m. CT but will also be dependent on the end time of the game before between Virginia Tech and Belmont. The game is streaming only on ESPN+, but BamaCentral will be providing coverage throughout.
Live Blog
(latest updates at the top)
Pregame
Jackson State is warming up in navy pants with navy tops and white trim. The SWAC Champions have "Tigers" across the chest in big block letters. The uniforms will mix well on the ESPN Plus broadcast.
Alabama is warming up in its white pants and white tops. The Crimson Tide has the classic script "Bama" across the chest as they begin the 26th post season appearance under head coach Patrick Murphy.
Alabama's game against Jackson State will have a 5:20 p.m. CT first pitch.
4:42 p.m.- Virginia Tech beats Belmont, 5-0. Alabama and Jackson State will begin in approximately 30 minutes.
The skies were overcast when I first got to Rhoads, but the sun has started to peak through the clouds at Rhoads Stadium as VT and Belmont are starting to wrap up.
As of 4:10 p.m., the Hokies and Bruins are in the bottom of the fifth inning with Virginia Tech leading, 5-0