Patrick Murphy Reaches Milestone as No. 3 Alabama Softball Secures Series at Auburn

It's always fun to beat your rival, but it's even more special when you reach a career milestone.

Longtime Alabama softball head coach became the first coach in conference history to record 500 SEC wins as the No. 3 Crimson Tide beat Auburn 4-0 at Jane B. Moore Field on Saturday.

"This is the 30th year of Alabama softball and the coolest part about it is that I’ve been here from day one, two years as an assistant and 28 as the head coach," Murphy said in a press release. "I know every young woman who has played here, I know their families, I know what they’re doing now, where they’re working, the whole thing. It’s one of the biggest blessings of my life.”

Freshman Vic Moten was brilliant in the circle with a one-hit shutout. It was just the third seven-inning complete game for Moten this season as Alabama shut out Auburn for the second game in a row. She is now 15-2 on the year with her ERA down to 1.53.

Brooke Wells is continuing to put together one of the best power-hitting seasons in Alabama program history with her 17th home run of the year on Saturday, which gave the Crimson Tide a two-run lead in the third inning.

Jena Young got the scoring started with a two-out RBI in the second inning to make sure Alabama didn't waste a leadoff double from freshman Ambrey Taylor. That wasn't all from Taylor. She helped add some insurance runs for the Crimson Tide in the seventh inning with an RBI single of her own. Taylor came around to score on a ball off the bat of Larissa Preuitt back to the pitcher that led to an error.

Alabama (38-3, 11-3 SEC) has now won its first five conference series for the first time since 2014 and will be going for the rivalry series sweep over Auburn (23-18, 2-12 SEC) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

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