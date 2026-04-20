Three Takeaways from Alabama Softball's Sweep over Kentucky

After dropping a midweek game at Samford, Alabama (42-4, 15-3) really needed a home sweep over a struggling Kentucky team if the Crimson Tide wanted to keep pace at the top of the SEC standings and in the running for a top-8 national seed.

Alabama did just that with three wins over the Wildcats opening with an emphatic 9-0 run-rule victory in six innings on Friday. Things weren't quite as easy in Game 2 as the Crimson Tide needed a seventh-inning rally to beat Kentucky on a walk-off infield single. In the finale, freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Pallozzi made her first start in SEC play and gave the Tide 4.2 innings of solid pitching, and Jocelyn Briski came in to complete the 4-0 shutout.

Lessons learned

Alabama infielder Gerritt Griggs calls safe for the walk off win in the second game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama found itself in a very similar position to the Samford loss in Game 2 against Kentucky. It wasn't the exact same because this time the Tide was the home team and would get the last at-bat, but Alabama was actually trailing by two runs going into the bottom of the seventh inning against a Wildcat team that had not won an SEC game since its first one on March 6.

Kentucky led 4-2, and Alabama needed at least two runs to extend the game and three runs to win it. Salen Hawkins started the rally with a leadoff double. A wild pitch moved her to third, and Alabama had runners on the corners after Alexis Pupillo drew a one-out walk. Brooke Wells (as part of her five-RBI weekend) drove in Hawkins with a single to right field.

Ambrey Taylor kept the rally going with a walk that loaded the bases for team captain Marlie Giles. She hit one out to right field that initially was ruled a catch, but after review, it was clear that the ball hit the ground, and Giles' hit tied the game at 4-4.

Two batters later, Audrey Vandagriff stood at the plate with Alabama down to its final out of the inning. Because the game was tied, there would be another inning of play, but it would be easier if Alabama could just end it right then. Vandagriff was able to do so by beating out an infield single as the Crimson Tide won, 5-4.

This week across college softball that anyone can beat anyone on any given day. Kentucky has struggled this season, especially in conference play, but the Wildcats are still an SEC team with talent on the roster capable of beating Alabama. It was a game Alabama needed at home, and the Crimson Tide showed the fight and grit to rally for the win Saturday.

Zone discipline

Alabama pitcher Jocelyn Briski pitches in the first game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Strike zones have been notoriously inconsistent around college softball this season. It can take a few innings for batter, pitchers and pitch callers to figure out what the umpire is calling on any given night.

Alabama's batter have been disciplined at the plate all season, but the pitching staff's strikeout to walk ratio has been superb, and this weekend was no exception. The Crimson Tide trio of Briski, Pallozzi and Vic Moten did not allow a walk all weekend.

By contrast, the Alabama offense drew 19 walks over the course of the three games against Kentucky. Winning the freebie battle is a key factor in many SEC series, and the Crimson Tide dominated that statistic this weekend.

Top of the league

Alabama catcher Marlie Giles looks back at the dug out in the third game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 19, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

As wild of a week as it was for the Crimson Tide, Alabama now sits atop the SEC standings in a tie for first place with Oklahoma with both teams sitting at 15-3 in conference play. Alabama has won its first six SEC series, including three sweeps, with two series still remaining.

Alabama will travel to Tennessee (37-7, 12-6 SEC) this weekend and will wrap regular-season play up at home with South Carolnia (26-21, 5-13 SEC.) Oklahoma will host Georgia (33-12, 10-7 SEC) this weekend before ending the year at Texas A&M (34-12, 14-4 SEC.)

We are in for a fun final two weeks of the regular season across the SEC and college softball in general, but Alabama could not have put itself in a better spot in the conference than where it is right now. Enjoy this team. Special things are going on at Rhoads right now.

SEC standings

Team SEC record Overall record Alabama 15-3 42-4 Oklahoma 15-3 42-6 Texas A&M 14-4 34-12 Florida 16-5 43-6 Tennessee 12-6 37-7 Texas 11-6 34-7 Arkansas 11-7 36-8 Georgia 10-7 33-12 LSU 9-9 32-14 Missouri 7-11 24-24 Mississippi State 6-12 34-14 South Carolina 5-13 26-21 Auburn 3-15 24-21 Ole Miss 2-16 27-21 Kentucky 1-20 25-25

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