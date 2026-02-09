Three Takeaways from Alabama Softball's Impressive Opening Weekend

Alabama softball swept through the Buzz Classic with five wins in three days against Villanova, East Carolina and Georgia Tech, outscoring the opponents 51-6 in the process. You don't want to overreact after just five games, but when national reporters are reacting like this:

.@AlabamaSB was on a different level this weekend



….in every phase of the game. — Amanda Scarborough (@ascarborough) February 9, 2026

And this:

FINAL: @AlabamaSB def. GT, 9-0



Vic Moten picks up the win (2-0) Bama looks like a complete squad: solid defense, plenty of power and speed. Impressed with Moten’s heavy drop, Hawkins elite glove & 12HR in 17 innings



A lot can change but I haven’t seen this kind swagger from… — Tara Henry (@notarabledays) February 7, 2026

Team 30 might have something special. Here are my three biggest takeaways from the Crimson Tide's opening weekend performance at the Buzz Classic:

Power potential is real

Alabama Softball Player Salen Hawkins (47) and The University of Alabama softball team in action against Georgia Tech during the Buzz Classic at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, Feb 7, 2026. | UA Athletics

Alabama hit 18 home runs over the weekend from 10 different players. To put that in perspective, the Tide 60 total home runs in 2025, 42 in 2042 and 56 in 2023. So after five games, Team 30 is nearly halfway to the total the team produced in an entire seaosn just two years ago. The 18 home runs on opening weekend smashed the previous program record of 10 set in 2022 and 2011.

Obviously, the quality of opponents and pitchers will continue to increase, but these type numbers are hard to ignore. Junior Salen Hawkins and freshman Ana Roman lead the way with three apiece. Hawkins only had one home run last season for the Tide. Brooke Wells, Alexis Pupillo, Marlie Giles and Audrey Vandagriff all had multi-homer weekends as well.

The power literally came from one through nine in the lineup. Even nine-hole Lauren Johnson got in on the home run party in the opener against Villanova. Which leads into my text takeaway...

Patrick Murphy has depth at every spot

Alabama Head Coach Patrick Murphy in action against Georgia Tech during the Buzz Classic at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, Feb 7, 2026. | UA Athletics

Before the season, Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said he felt like his team was two-deep at every position. The prolificness of the offense in Week 1 showed that if one player isn't having their best day, Murphy can just plug in someone else.

Eight of the nine consistent starters on opening weekend hit above .333. But their backups weren't bad either. Freshman Ambrey Taylor had two hits, including a home run. Alabama is so deep in the outfield that seniors Kristen White and Larissa Preuitt, both of whom have been starters for Alabama in the past, don't have a spot in the starting lineup this season.

In the field, Alabama only made two errors total over five games. The defense truly does have multiple people that can play at every spot.

Vic Moten will be one of Alabama's top-two pitchers

Alabama Softball Player Vic Moten (00) in action against Georgia Tech during the Buzz Classic at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, Feb 7, 2026. | UA Athletics

True freshman Vic Moten got the starting nod in Alabama's first game of the season, which shows Murphy's trust in her. She also started both games against host team Georgia Tech. In her three starts, Moten finished with a 3-0 record and 0.93 ERA, allowing just seven hits and two runs over 15 innings pitched with 19 strikeouts.

She and junior Jocelyn Briski should serve as Alabama's 1-2 punch in the circle this season. Moten faced her first true adversity in the second meeting against Georgia Tech, when the Yellow Jackets hit back-to-back home runs off of her in the bottom of the first innings. The Alabama offense had her back, and Moten shut down the Georgia Tech offense over the next five innings, not allowing another run.

Before the season, Murphy said his biggest uncertainty was in the pitching staff because of its inexperience. While Moten may not have a lot of experience, she showed in her collegiate debut that she has what it takes to be a special pitcher.

