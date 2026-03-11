Views From Alabama's Midweek Win Over Samford: Photo Gallery

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide softball team took on the Samford Bulldogs on Tuesday night in Rhoads Stadium. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs 8-1. This win advances the Crimson Tide's record to 24-0, giving it the fifth best start in program history.

It was the 13th multi-home run game of the season for the Crimson Tide as Brooke Wells hit two home runs and Alexis Pupillo had one as well. Wells is now up to 10 home runs on the season. Pupillo has now safely reached base in 20 straight games and is up to nine home runs. The two players combined for six hits and four RBIs.

Starting pitcher Kaitlyn Pallozzi tied her season high of six strikeouts in a game. Vic Moten struck out three Bulldogs across three innings, and earned the win in relief. Alea Johnson entered the circle in the seventh inning to record the final three outs.

The Crimson Tide will face No. 9 Arkansas in a three-game SEC series at home starting on Friday.

"Our pitching and defense have been great lately and today was no different," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said after the win. "We are excited to be 24-0 this far in the season, but we are not complacent. This is a huge series coming up with Arkansas, and our team knows that one of my pet peeves is losing at home. We are going to do everything to protect the Rhoads house and keep working hard.

Check out 20 pictures from the Crimson Tide's midweek win:

1. Vic Moten Pitches Against Samford

Alabama pitcher Vic Moten pitches against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

2. Mari Hubbard Catches the Last Out

Alabama infielder Mari Hubbard catches the ball for the final out of the game against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

3. Ambrey Taylor Hits Against Samford

Alabama infielder Ambrey Taylor hits the ball in the game against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

4. Kristen White Steps Up to the Plate

Alabama outfielder Kristen White walks up to the plate against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

5. Alexis Pupillo Slides Home

Alabama's Alexis Pupillo slides home in the game against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

6. Brooke Wells Celebrates a Home Run

Alabama infielder Brooke Wells runs home celebrating a home run in the game against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

7. Kaitlyn Pallozzi is the Starting Pitcher

Alabama pitcher Kaitlyn Pallozzi pitches against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

8. Ana Roman Prepares to Run Home

Alabama outfielder Ana Roman prepares to run home in the game against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

9. Alexis Pupillo Celebrates a Base Hit

Alabama's Alexis Pupillo celebrates on second base in the game against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Alea Johnson and Ambrey Taylor Celebrate the Win

Alabama pitcher Alea Johnson and infielder Ambrey Taylor celebrate the win against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. Larissa Preuitt Prepares for the Game

Alabama outfielder Larissa Preuitt prepares for the game against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

12. Alabama Softball Lines Up for the National Anthem

The Alabama softball team line up for the national anthem for the game against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

13. Ambrey Taylor Watches the Pitch

Alabama infielder Ambrey Taylor watches the pitch in the game against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. Brooke Wells Celebrates a Base Hit

Alabama infielder Brooke Wells celebrates a base hit in the game against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

15. Alexis Pupillo is All Smiles

Alabama's Alexis Pupillo smiles with teammates after her home run in the game against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. Ambrey Taylor Watches the Pitch

Alabama infielder Ambrey Taylor prepares to run on second in the game against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Alabama Softball Huddles Before the Game

Alabama's softball team huddles before the game against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Audrey Vandagriff Celebrates a Base Hit

Alabama outfielder Audrey Vandagriff celebrates a base hit in the game against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

19. Abby Duchscherer Watches the Pitch

Alabama infielder Abby Duchscherer watches a pitch in the game against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

20. Alea Johnson Finishes the Game

Alabama pitcher Alea Johnson finishes the game against Samford on Mar. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.