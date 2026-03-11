Views From Alabama's Midweek Win Over Samford: Photo Gallery
The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide softball team took on the Samford Bulldogs on Tuesday night in Rhoads Stadium. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs 8-1. This win advances the Crimson Tide's record to 24-0, giving it the fifth best start in program history.
It was the 13th multi-home run game of the season for the Crimson Tide as Brooke Wells hit two home runs and Alexis Pupillo had one as well. Wells is now up to 10 home runs on the season. Pupillo has now safely reached base in 20 straight games and is up to nine home runs. The two players combined for six hits and four RBIs.
Starting pitcher Kaitlyn Pallozzi tied her season high of six strikeouts in a game. Vic Moten struck out three Bulldogs across three innings, and earned the win in relief. Alea Johnson entered the circle in the seventh inning to record the final three outs.
The Crimson Tide will face No. 9 Arkansas in a three-game SEC series at home starting on Friday.
"Our pitching and defense have been great lately and today was no different," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said after the win. "We are excited to be 24-0 this far in the season, but we are not complacent. This is a huge series coming up with Arkansas, and our team knows that one of my pet peeves is losing at home. We are going to do everything to protect the Rhoads house and keep working hard.
Check out 20 pictures from the Crimson Tide's midweek win:
1. Vic Moten Pitches Against Samford
2. Mari Hubbard Catches the Last Out
3. Ambrey Taylor Hits Against Samford
4. Kristen White Steps Up to the Plate
5. Alexis Pupillo Slides Home
6. Brooke Wells Celebrates a Home Run
7. Kaitlyn Pallozzi is the Starting Pitcher
8. Ana Roman Prepares to Run Home
9. Alexis Pupillo Celebrates a Base Hit
10. Alea Johnson and Ambrey Taylor Celebrate the Win
11. Larissa Preuitt Prepares for the Game
12. Alabama Softball Lines Up for the National Anthem
13. Ambrey Taylor Watches the Pitch
14. Brooke Wells Celebrates a Base Hit
15. Alexis Pupillo is All Smiles
16. Ambrey Taylor Watches the Pitch
17. Alabama Softball Huddles Before the Game
18. Audrey Vandagriff Celebrates a Base Hit
19. Abby Duchscherer Watches the Pitch
20. Alea Johnson Finishes the Game
Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."