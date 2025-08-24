Did Wildcats Commit Simote Tupou Win on Friday?
The Arizona Wildcats have been one of the better teams when it comes to recruiting players from many different classes. The Wildcats have landed many different players, including many in the 2026 recruiting class who would be considered their top target at the position where they landed them.
The Wildcats have landed their top quarterback prospect in the 2026 class as they landed Oscar Rios from the state of California. They would then follow and land arguably their top defensive player in the class when they landed Keytrin Harris.
Harris is one of the better players on the defensive line and has done a great job when it comes to his recruitment, as he had many different teams I was targeting him. Some of the teams that were already targeting him include the UCLA Bruins and the Missouri Tigers, but in the end, the Arizona Wildcats would do what they had to do to win the recruiting battle and bring in his commitment, which would make him one of the top-rated commits in the class, following behind very few.
Just because they have been recruiting the class of 2026 heavily doesn't mean they haven't put any focus into the other classes. They commit to a future class, but as many would expect, it would be in the 2027 class that is not the case because they landed their first 2028 commit and have a top-five class in the country due to the commitment that they landed. The player that they landed is a 2028 prospect, and an edge rusher from the state of Nevada, Simote Tupou.
Tupoou plays high school football at Pinecrest Academy in Sloan Canyon. They started their season at home and walked away with a victory and their very first game of the season, as they won convincingly, thanks to many different players stepping up and being one of the better teams in the state of Nevada. They were expected to lose the game, but instead they defeated a team that was higher than them by a convincing margin, with the final score of 43 to 7.
Arizona Wildcats continue to do their job when it comes to recruiting the younger classes, and bringing in a guy that is as talented as Tupou, it's just simply great for business and grateful for recruiting other positions down the line.
