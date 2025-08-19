When Does Arizona Commit Keytrin Harris Kickoff His Season?
The Arizona Wildcats have been looking to become one of the better temas in the nation when it comes to recruiting, and indeed they have done just that, after putting together what I would describe as an electric class of 2026 with many of their commits being high on the radar type of guys that a ton of different teams were after.
The Arizona Wildcats' 2026 recruiting class is one for the ages and is one of the main classes in the nation that is worth talking about. The Wildcats have to be the most improved recruiting program, as this is one of their best classes in recent memory.
The Wildcats have landed many commits, but one key one they landed is Keytrin Harris. Harris recently made the move to inside the state of Arizona for his final high school season, which is set to begin very soon, as he takes the field with his program later this month.
They kickoff the season against Heritage Academy, which is one of the games that will be paid attention to. Harris and the AZ Compass Prep squad begin their season on August 29th, which seems far away, but it isn't as far as it seems.
Harris caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI before his high school season to discuss many different keys entering what is his final prep season before college.
"My preparation going into my senior year with a chip on my shoulder, I’m with a new program, new state, so I’m tryna make this my best year ever," the Arizona Wildcats commit stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his preparation for his next and final high school football season.
He detailed his personal goal.
"My personal goal is to leave Arizona as the best football player in the 26 class. I gotta start my legacy somewhere, why not AZ?"
Then he would discuss what his team goal is.
"The team goals are to stick to the game plan, we’re underdogs helping Coach Strong build Arizona's Compass Prep brick by brick."
Finally, he discussed what would make this season a success.
"What would my this season a success for me is going undefeated and holding teams to less than 14 points a game, so when I leave, every coach will look at AZ Compass defense as mean and physical."
