Caleb Smith Shares Thoughts on His Current Arizona Standpoint
The Arizona Wildcats have been among the best when it comes to landing prospects and keeping them committed, as they have been able to land multiple different prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.
Some of these prospects are among the most underrated in the state of Texas or in the state of Arizona, as they have been able to land multiple different prospects from those states, but have also been able to jump over to multiple different states, which has been very intriguing.
One of the commits that they have been able to land is Allen, Texas, star Caleb "The Jet" Smith, who is one of the better players in the state at the position. Smith is someone who continues to do his job every Friday night, which has made him one of the better players in the class and he recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats on his side to detail his current standpoint in his recruitment, as he has been committed for almost as long as the majority of anyone in the class has been committed.
EXCLUSIVE: Caleb Smith Talks Current Arizona Standpoint
- "My commitment has been really good lately," said the Arizona Wildcats commit when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his Arizona Wildcats commitment standpoint, as he has been committed for quite some time now and has remained loyal thus far.
There are multiple different coaches that the town to prospect continues to speak with, but there is one coach in particular that he speaks with the most, as that coach is Bobby Wade, who is the wide receivers coach for the Arizona Wildcats.
- "Coach Wade is the main coach who reaches out to me. He always goes out of his way after each game, seeing how it went. He also always just checks in on me, seeing how life is going. He made me feel very welcome and I’m ready to get up there soon,' the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
Will the commit be visiting the Arizona Wildcats, or is that not in the plans as of this moment in time?
- "I plan on visiting Arizona on October 4th to watch them play Oklahoma State."
Has any school at all been trying to flip the talented prospect, or is there no communication at this time?
- "There has not been any school trying to flip me. When I made my commitment, I knew Arizona was the place I wanted to be at."
Smith has no plans of visiting anywhere else.
- "I do not plan on visiting any schools as of now."
