Arizona Offers 2029 Standout Prospect
The Arizona Wildcats have been targeting many different people in a plethora of different places and classes.
This includes the 2026 class, where they have landed many different prospects early on in the cycle, as the Wildcats have multiple commits locked and loaded for signing day, with a large majority of their class being behind them. They will have a few more commits before signing day, but they have some work to do in that class with re-evaluating players.
A large focus for the Wildcats has been looking into the future, which is exactly what they have done recently, as they have offered many different prospects. This includes a player who is in a very young class. The Wildcats have recently offered a player in the 2029 recruiting class, with a large majority of their focus being in the 2027 recruiting cycle.
Offering a 2029 prospect is very different and unique, as the majority of schools won't even look into offering prospects that young for another year or two. This is something the Wildcats take great pride in, as they recently added a new 2029 to the recruiting board. That player is extremely talented 2029 prospect and young standout Davin Phipps.
Phipps is one of a kind, and he just received his first offer, as the Wildcats were the first team to pull the trigger on him. Phipps currently will attend Reagan High School and will play on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football. He received his offer from Alonzo Carter and will be one of their top targets in the 2029 recruiting class moving forward. To announce his offer, he made a social media post on X where he would detail what this means to him, as well as giving his grace.
"After a great conversation with @RealCoachCarter I am blessed to announce that I have received my First D1 offer from Arizona University. I would like to thank My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me the ability to play football in the first place. Time to keep grinding."
The Bruins target will be one of the premier targets for a plethora of different schools in the 2029 recruiting class, as this will definitely not be his final offer, and he will likely begin receiving offers sooner rather than later at this point.
