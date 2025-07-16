Arizona Targeting Son of NFL Legend
The Arizona Wildcats have been targeting many different prospects and a plethora of different classes, including the 2027 recruiting class, where they have yet to land their first commitment. While this isn’t anything to be concerned about.
It is very clear that the Wildcats will set their focus on the 2027 recruiting class, as this class is coming up very soon, with a lot of the 2026 recruits signing their papers in December.
As I’ve mentioned in the past, the 2026 recruiting classes are up to bat while the 2027 recruiting classes are in the hole waiting for their turn to try to hit a home run. The Wildcats will need to hit a home run in the 2027 recruiting class after setting the bar really high in the 2026 recruiting class, after they have landed multiple of their top targets in the class, like Keytrin Harris, Oscar Rios, and many more.
This starts with going after guys who have a legacy, which is exactly what they are recruiting at the running back position when they target one of the nation, best running backs and a son of a former NFL legend. The prospect they have been targeting heavily is Duece Jones-Drew.
The De La Salle High School football prospect is one of the best players in the state of California and one of the best running backs in the country, who holds a legacy after his father had a great and successful NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His father, Maurice Jones-Drew, is one of the best running backs to ever play in the NFL. His father attended the University of UCLA and is also one of the best college running backs of all time.
The Bruins are absolutely a team to beat, but Jones-Drew has made it very clear that there are multiple teams who are still standing out, such as Miami and Coach Christobal, as well as the remainder of the team who have offered him.
They’re still plenty of time for the Wildcats to do some damage in this recruitment as they are one of the first teams to offer him in his process and will hold a special place in his heart as they will look to try to get him on campus very soon so they can start to work on this recruitment more and more prior to his commitment that has you has yet to be set.
We can bring up the legacy that his father has, but at the end of the day, he is looking to create his own legacy and has the talent to do so he isn’t just a son of a NFL legend but he is also a great running back who has plenty of potential to be one of the better running backs at the college level.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook here!