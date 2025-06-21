EXCLUSIVE: 2028 Amos Augustine Names Arizona As An OV Candidate
The Arizona Wildcats have been actively targeting many of the top 2028 recruits in the nation, with the hope of building one of the better 2028 recruiting classes in the nation.
One of the players that they have been targeting and recently offered is 2028 wide receiver and in-state prospect Amos Augustine. Augustine currently attends Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona and holds offers from many schools, including the Arizona State Sun Devils, Arizona Wildcats, and many more.
He recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail more about his offer and future of his recruitment.
"It means a lot to be offered by Arizona especially because they were my first offer," the iun-state prospect confirmed with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
He is hopeful to build a relationship with many coaches, including the head football (Brent Brennan).
"I’m looking forward to definitely building a better relationship with the head coach because we don’t really have each other's contacts or anything, but DEFINITELY Coach Wade, as of now, he’s the coach who has shown me the most love and support."
The talented recruit has already visited, which shown him enough to want to take an official visit before his senior season in a few years.
"Yes, I definitely plan to visit UofA again, maybe sometime this year for a game. But definitely for my first OV."
There are no schools that have started to stand out, but that doesn't mean the Wildcats are at the top of the list.
"To be honest, when it comes to schools, I’m keeping a level head because I still have time when it comes to making a decision, but I would say UofA is up there."
There are a few things that come to mind when Augustine thinks of Arizona. This includes the coach that has been standing out.
"When I think of Arizona, I first think Coach Wade, because he was the first person to offer me as an 8th grader, but besides that, probably when I got invited to the 'Desert Night Lights' because I was able to see how practices went and their facilities."
The talented prospect hasn't started to list schools, but the Wildcats would be one of the schools near the top.
"I don’t really have a list of who is at the top or the bottom, but as of right now, UofA is definitely up there. My whole thing as a player, and when it comes to these schools, is who makes me feel like I’m a part of their family, and I think that’s definitely something Coach Wade has done. That’s one of the reasons I’m at Perry High school now, because they did a good job welcoming me when I was just a little 8th grader, and yeah, nothing better I could’ve asked for."
