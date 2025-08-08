Anhor Johnson is Becoming an Arizona Wildcats Recruiting Priority
The Arizona Wildcats have done a great job in the recruiting world, as they have been one. of the many recruiting teams to find their priorities early on. The Arizona Wildcats look to make a difference for years to come, as they aren't just searching for people in this class; they are searching for players in future classes.
What people don't know is how difficult it can be to recruit future classes. While the 2027 class is becoming more of a priority thanks to contact, the 2028 class can't be contacted until June in the year of 2026. The 2026 class is still the main priority, but the Wildcat staff has found some early names that they are targeting in the 2028 class.
This includes Anhor Johnson. Johnson is an exceptional athlete from the state of California. He plays for one of the most popular high schools in the state of California. He attends Orange Lutheran High School in the city of Orange, California.
Johnson has already received multiple offers and has recently picked up his offer from the Arizona Wildcats earlier this year. This is following a camp appearance, and the prospect had the chance to see the campus.
While it is still early on, he has become more and more of a top target for the Wildcats in the class. He is one of the better players in the 2028 class and will likely be a highly ranked player when the 2028 rankings begin. He is expected to have an exceptional second season at his high school. He remains an intriguing target and has even spoken to Arizona Wildcats On SI in the past.
"It feels great having an offer from Arizona because you know, as a freshman, just trying to get my name out and getting recognized," said Anhor Johnson in his conversation with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
He has a coach that he wants to build a strong relationship with.
"I will want to build an even stronger relationship with Coach Viney bc he will be my Defensive Backs coach if I choose the Wildcats, and he was the one who offered me as a freshman," the Wildcats target confirmed with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The Arizona Wildcats have done a great job in is recruitment as he referred to them as his biggest offer.
"Arizona is definitely standing out from being my biggest offer, but also Western Kentucky, Texas State, and UConn are showing love."
