Arizona Coach Brent Brennan Previews Kansas Showdown
Arizona is set to host Kansas on Saturday. The Wildcats sit at 5-3 on the season, needing to win one of their final games in the regular season to reach a bowl game.
Kansas is also one win away from a bowl game entering this weekend at 5-4 on the season and coming off a 38-21 win over Oklahoma State.
Arizona coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media for his weekly Thursday press conference. Here are some takeaways of him previewing Saturday's game.
Opening Statement: "Obviously this is a huge weekend on our campus... This game is always a special weekend because it's Homecoming and we have everybody coming back. We have over 1,000 football alumni signed up to come back for a tailgate which we're really excited about.
We've got a big time opponent coming to town. We know that. It's a red out, so fans wear red... This is a big time opponent coming here. It's an incredible opportunity for our team and we had an awesome week of practice."
On assessing the backfield for Kansas:
"Then you combine that with the quarterback and I think that's one of the ways that coach (Lance) Leipold has always built success teams is around a really strong run game. They are creative with it. They've got multiple good runners. Then you add the quarterback run to that. They've got threats outside."
On what makes it difficult to defend Kansas QB Jalon Daniels:
"This isn't the first season he's had success. He's had success for a long time at that school and in this conference. I think the thing that's interesting about him is he really is a dynamic player in both his ability to make every throw and his ability to run it effectively. He is a strong powerful kid, and so you see him break tackles.
I think all the running quarterbacks get lumped together. I do think they're all very different that we've played against. Just knowing what they have done and how they are built with their effective run game and with his arm talent, he is an incredibly hard player to defend."
On the improvement of the offense over the past month:
"I think Noah (Fifita) is really getting more comfortable with what we are doing and I think that's really important. I think the more time together, the better off it has a chance to be. When you think about it, there's a lot of new pieces if you're talking about at the running back position and at the wide receiver position... The more they play together and the more they feel the speed of the game, I think coach Doege and the offensive staff have done a really good job.
You are only as good as your last week. I'm excited about where we're at. I think it can be better. I'm excited to see us put our foot on the gad pedal and keep going."
What are you looking forward to in Saturday's game between Arizona and Kansas? To let us know, just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow while you're there.