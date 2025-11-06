Three Offensive Keys For Arizona to Succeed Against Kansas
Arizona is coming off an offensive explosion last week against Colorado with a 52-17 win over the Buffaloes.
The offense scored all 52 points in not even two and a half quarters until the starters were pulled. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita completed 11-of-19 passes with 213 yards and four touchdowns, leading to him being named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Arizona totaled 417 yards from scrimmage and went 5-of-13 on third down conversions.
Here are three offensive keys for Arizona heading into Saturday's game against Colorado.
Establish the run
Kansas enters this weekend boasting a bottom-three run defense in the Big 12, allowing 170 yards per game on the ground.
With Arizona's starters playing less than two and a half quarters last week against Colorado, Ismail Mahdi and Kedrick Reescano combined to see just eight carries while they combined for 107 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
This is a prime matchup for the Arizona ground game against a struggling Kansas defense.
Attack deep in the passing game
It has been a tremendous start to the season for Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, throwing 21 touchdowns to just four interceptions while completing over 65 percent of his passes.
He posted one of the most efficient performances of his career two games ago against Houston when he completed 24-of-26 passes. He threw for four touchdowns last week in not even two and a half quarters, where he was able to have a lot of success throwing downfield, which he has found a lot of success in all season so far.
The offensive line has been one of the stronger units of the team this season, which has given Fifita time in the pocket when necessary. Kansas enters this weekend seventh in the conference with 19 sacks on the season. That will be a matchup to watch is the Kansas defensive line against the Arizona offensive line.
Maintain offensive consistency
In Arizona's last game at home, which came against BYU, the Wildcats scored 17 points in the first half before not scoring another point in the third quarter and only scoring seven points in the second half.
It has been an overall strong season for Arizona on the offensive side of the ball, but it has had lapses at times of stringing together non-competitive drives offensively. The Wildcats won't be able to afford to do that in their final four games of the regular season.
