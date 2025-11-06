Arizona Extends Offer to Top-2027 Kansas Offensive Lineman
The 2026 recruiting cycle is beginning to wind down, with Early National Signing Day less than a month away. As teams finalize their 2026 classes, they'll start shifting their focus towards the 2027 cycle.
Arizona has already secured a commitment from a three-star safety in its 2027 class, but head coach Brent Brennan isn't content, as he and his staff continue to target prospects. The Wildcats' latest offer in the 2027 cycle was to a three-star offensive lineman, who is one of the top prospects in the state of Kansas.
Which 2027 Offensive Lineman Did Arizona Offer?
On Nov 4, Arizona extended an offer to Tyson Ross, a three-star interior offensive lineman from Andover High School in Andover, Kansas. Ross announced his Wildcats offer on X, writing, "Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Arizona."
247Sports' composite rankings list Ross as the No. 565 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 36 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 3 prospect from Kansas.
Arizona is just the eighth school to offer Ross, but his recruitment has picked up traction in recent months. The 6'3", 285-pound offensive lineman prospect has put together an impressive school list, with Auburn, Michigan, Oregon, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Kansas State, and now Arizona all offering him since the start of October.
Kansas and Kansas State have been the programs most actively pursuing Ross, with both schools hosting him on unofficial visits last month, which makes sense given that he's one of the top in-state recruits.
Ross's recruitment has had a rapid rise. A month ago, he had little interest from Division I programs. By the end of the month, he had been offered by some of the best teams in the country. Arizona's offer comes relatively early in his process, which should help them solidify a relationship with him before his recruitment heats up even further.
Offensive linemen typically make their decisions faster than other prospects, so Brennan and his staff should be proactive in recruiting Ross in the coming months and try to get him on campus for a visit before the end of the season.
Ross would be an excellent addition to the Wildcats' 2027 class, but to land him, it appears they will have to beat out numerous schools. Still, extending an offer to him at least gives Arizona a chance to secure a commitment from the three-star offensive lineman.
