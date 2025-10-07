Arizona's Noah Fifita Gets Recognition in Win Over OSU
Last time on the field, Arizona (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) came out flat on the road against No. 14 Iowa State falling behind 22 points before finding the end zone before half. The theme of game week against Oklahoma State for the Wildcats was starting off on the right foot and getting back to basics.
Well, the Wildcats were able to flip the script from last week and jump out 14-3 over OSU (1-4, 0-2) with a balanced attack that saw an even split of 35 rushing yards and 35 passing yards on the first drive of the game.
From that point on, it was all Arizona as the Wildcats were able to get back on track with a solid 41-13 win over Oklahoma State.
The breakout star of the game for Arizona was wide receiver Tre Spivey, who was questionable coming into the day with an unknown injury but gave it ago anyways.
Spivey hauled in three catches for 80 yards and managed to score the first two touchdowns on the game to help the team get the offense going.
As a whole, the Wildcats saw six receivers record a catch, showing off the depth of the group that has been heavily criticized for their 11 dropped passes coming into the game.
Getting the ball to the playmakers fell on the shoulders of quarterback Noah Fifita, who was looking to have a bounce-back game himself after struggling against ISU.
Against OSU, Fifita had his ups with five touchdown passes and his downs with two turnovers that slowed down the offensive unit.
Still, Fifita was able to pass for 376 yards while going 28 of 38 on his passing attempts, which is an improvement from not only last week but from what we have seen this season.
The performance by Fifita received Big 12 recognition with him being named Offensive Player of the Week becoming the first Arizona players to receive a weekly award this season.
Although it was a great game for Fifita in terms of the passing numbers, he still had his issues with two turnovers, which included an interception and a fumble in the red zone.
So, yes it was a good day, but there are still a few things that Fifita can clean up as the Wildcats get ready to face off against No. 18 BYU under the lights in Tucson.
In five games this season, Fifita has totaled 1,341 yards, 13 passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns while completing 64% of his passes.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on quarterback Noah Fifita winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.